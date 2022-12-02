Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today comes from Isaiah 55:7: “Let the wicked forsake his way and the evil man his thoughts. Let him turn to the Lord, and He will have mercy on him, and to our God, for He will freely pardon.” Bless assurance for the unsaved. If the lost will simply turn to God, give up his evil ways, God will have mercy on that man and will pardon him of his sins. What more could one ask? “Heir of salvation, purchase of God.” Thank you, Lord, for your unmerited favor. Amen!

