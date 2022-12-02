Read full article on original website
Bynum and Nelsen to Wed in Summer Wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bynum of Mendenhall, Mississippi are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Bynum to William Peyton Nelsen, son of Kathy and William Nelsen.
PRIORITYONE BANK WELCOMES BETTY-BRADEN GRAHAM
MAGEE, MS — Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, recently announced the hire of Betty-Braden “BB” Graham. Graham will be serving as Officer, Treasury Management Specialist for PriorityOne. Barnes stated, “Betty-Braden brings a wealth of experience to the PriorityOne team, and we are extremely pleased to have her on board.”
Ole Miss, MSU, USM, and Jackson State Are All Going Bowling
This weekend, the Southern Jaguars came back to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson State Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. Besides having the second SWAC Championship in a row on the line, rumors of coaching changes plagued the Tigers all week; these rumors have carried Coach Sanders to Cincinnati, South Florida, and Colorado. This season, rumors downshifted other teams, such as top 25 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and 8-4 Liberty against New Mexico St. two weeks ago. The Tigers overtook the Jags 43-24 at Memorial Stadium. However, hours after Saturday's game ended, Coach Deion Sanders announced he would leave Jackson State to take the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.
Stabbing at Mendenhall High School
Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:09 am, Simpson County dispatch received a 911 call from officials with Mendenhall High School to report a stabbing.
Hope Never Leaves
Hope never leaves. Sometimes you can't see it or feel it. Sometimes hope seems far away. Often the difficulties you face make it seem as if hope has abandoned you. But hope never leaves. It is always there, ready for you to embrace. Put your faith and hope in God and always trust in Him!
Lady Wolves Beat Lady Bears in Overtime Thriller
WESSON – The Co-Lin Women’s Basketball team returned to action hosting Southwest Mississippi in non-conference action on Thursday, December 1. The Lady Wolves beat the Lady Bears, 68-64, in a thrilling contest that needed overtime to decide a winner. The opening minutes of the first quarter saw the...
Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum Hosts Annual Homestead for the Holidays
JACKSON, Miss. – This winter season, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Homestead for the Holidays event on Thursday, December 8, and Friday, December 9, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $8 per person for ages 3 and up. Enjoy breakfast for supper,...
“How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity!”
The Scriptural passage for today is found in Psalm 133:1: "How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity!" The psalmist is speaking of the ideal wherein people live in peace and unity. We each should strive to do so within our families, our churches, and with all men. It is a state where God is allowed to reign supreme, egos are held at bay, and "The Golden Rule" is observed by all. One day, in God's tomorrow, we'll live in perfect peace and unity. Won't that be wonderful? Amen!
Mendenhall Falls Short in a Game Ending Filed Goal
A large crowd was in attendance for the 4A State Championship game in Mississippi High School Activities Association in Hattiesburg. The game took place at the University of Southern Mississippi between the Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wild Cats.
Raleigh Wins State Championship
For the first time in schools history, Raleigh Lions won the State 3A Championship in football for the State of Mississippi.
“Let the wicked forsake his way and the evil man his thoughts.”
The Scriptural passage selected for today comes from Isaiah 55:7: "Let the wicked forsake his way and the evil man his thoughts. Let him turn to the Lord, and He will have mercy on him, and to our God, for He will freely pardon." Bless assurance for the unsaved. If the lost will simply turn to God, give up his evil ways, God will have mercy on that man and will pardon him of his sins. What more could one ask? "Heir of salvation, purchase of God." Thank you, Lord, for your unmerited favor. Amen!
