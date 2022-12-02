In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.

ELSIE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO