Using offer to sell is a win-win for farmers, elevators
Jason Wheeler is a grain merchandising specialist at White Commercial. He likes the idea of farmers using offer to sell contracts with their elevators. “Offers are so aspirational,” he said at a recent Bushel webinar. He gave this example. The elevator is offering $5.42 per bushel corn. The ethanol...
Policies protect profits, environment (copy)
Few things say summer in America more than buttery corn on the cob. But as summer temperatures warm to unprecedented levels, the future of sweet corn may not be so sweet. New University of Illinois research shows sweet-corn yields decrease significantly with extreme heat during flowering – especially in rain-fed fields in the Midwest.
2022 Census of Agriculture now underway
DES MOINES, Iowa — At the end of November, the USDA mailed survey codes to all known agriculture producers with an invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. The 2022 Census of Agriculture will be mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires following in mid-December,...
ICIA corn yields variable, but good for analysis
Yield maps for cornfields around Iowa may show every possible color because of weather variability. While some producers were frustrated by the lack of rain and bushels, the variability and harsher conditions made for good test results to analyze in this year’s Iowa Crop Improvement Association yield tests. “It...
Pork cutout values trend down for the season
Pork cutout values continue their seasonal decline. After reaching a peak price of $127.50 per hundredweight in July, prices fell to just over $90 last week, down 29% from its peak and the lowest weekly value since January. “Compared to a year ago the weekly pork cutout value has been...
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops
In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
