Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County

Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
krcrtv.com

CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Washoe County School District to host Free Immunization Clinic Wednesday

The Washoe County School District (WCSD), Family Resource Centers, Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada are working in partnership to provide free immunizations for WCSD students. Adults may receive vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 at the clinic. Students may receive immunizations for the fly, COVID, Tdap, HPV and meningitis...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916

Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
SUSANVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Section 8 housing wait list to open next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Referee, Reno Judge Mills Lane Dies at 85

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85. An announcement was made on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame's Twitter page. "The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame mourns the passing of great referee Mills Lane. A longtime resident of Reno, Mills was a district attorney and later District Court Judge in Washoe County. The courthouse in Reno now bears his name..."
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline gaming win best in a decade

STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Despite Stormy Weather Tonight’s Christmas Celebration Still a Go

The holiday season has arrived, and despite the inclement weather, the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce is still hosting their annual Magical Country Christmas Celebration this evening, December 3rd, in historic uptown Susanville starting right now on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic for the event. At 6:00p.m....
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

WCSD Board of Trustees elect Alex Woodley to fill District E Seat

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday morning during which Trustees interviewed three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. After interviewing finalists, the board unanimously voted to elect Alex Woodley to the District E seat.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

