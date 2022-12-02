Read full article on original website
Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County
Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
Bulletin: LCSO Looking for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Jail Inmate Escapee and Accomplice
UPDATED: 3:25p.m. LCSO Releases more details and the name of a second suspect. Both are considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail in Susanville this morning. The inmate, identified as 35 year-old...
Washoe County School District to host Free Immunization Clinic Wednesday
The Washoe County School District (WCSD), Family Resource Centers, Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada are working in partnership to provide free immunizations for WCSD students. Adults may receive vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 at the clinic. Students may receive immunizations for the fly, COVID, Tdap, HPV and meningitis...
Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra hosting adopt-a-family holiday program
For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their adopt-a-family holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. WACCS is seeking the community’s help as there are still more than 130 families on the list who have not been adopted.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
Fawn comes out to enjoy Susanville snow with deer family
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Winter weather can be a pain to travel in, but it sure does make for some stunning scenery. These photos were taken Sunday morning on State Route 36 in uptown Susanville, according to Caltrans District 2. If you plan to travel during winter weather, always 'Know...
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
WCSD Board of Trustees holding special meeting to interview applicants for District E vacancy
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting during which Trustees will interview three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. The finalists to be interviewed are: Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Alex Woodley. The candidates were...
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Referee, Reno Judge Mills Lane Dies at 85
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85. An announcement was made on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame's Twitter page. "The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame mourns the passing of great referee Mills Lane. A longtime resident of Reno, Mills was a district attorney and later District Court Judge in Washoe County. The courthouse in Reno now bears his name..."
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
Despite Stormy Weather Tonight’s Christmas Celebration Still a Go
The holiday season has arrived, and despite the inclement weather, the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce is still hosting their annual Magical Country Christmas Celebration this evening, December 3rd, in historic uptown Susanville starting right now on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic for the event. At 6:00p.m....
WCSD Board of Trustees elect Alex Woodley to fill District E Seat
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday morning during which Trustees interviewed three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. After interviewing finalists, the board unanimously voted to elect Alex Woodley to the District E seat.
Northern Nevada Mourns Passing Of Mills B. Lane
Lane was a professional boxer at UNR in the early 60’s and served at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85.
