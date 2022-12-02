ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train fatality in Woodburn

By Justin Much
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEAmA_0jVSLEcy00 One person died after being struck by a train in Woodburn Friday near the Hwy. 214 overpass

The Woodburn High School community was shocked and saddened Friday morning after a student at the school was struck and killed by a train.

The train struck and killed the pedestrian near the Hwy. 214 overpass, closing down multiple Front Street intersections in the process.

"I can confirm that at about 8 a.m. today, a Union Pacific train struck and killed a (teenage) male pedestrian near Mount Hood Avenue and North Front Street in Woodburn, Oregon," Union Pacific Communications Manager Robynn Tysver said late Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jVSLEcy00

The incident did not occur at a railroad crossing. It is under investigation, and no other injuries were reported.

The fatality took place near Woodburn High School, and one parent of a WHS student told the Woodburn Independent that "students are hysterical."

Woodburn School District issued a report on Friday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of an 11th-grade student who attended Woodburn High School. On Friday, December 2nd at approximately 8 a.m., a student was walking northbound on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when they were struck from behind by a northbound train. We will not be sharing additional details about the student at this time.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and the district's highest priority is the support of our school community, including the student's family, during this tremendously sad time. As of Friday morning, students at Woodburn High School are being supported by our Crisis Response Team in support rooms. Teachers have shared this information with their students and students are being encouraged to go to the Support Room for help. We will continue to offer resources and support in the weeks and months to come as our students process and grieve."

Public safety personnel reports Friday afternoon confirmed the incident. First responders arrived minutes later and reported that the victim was a 17-year-old junior at Woodburn High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident closed down all intersections between the Front Street overpass to Young Street.

City of Woodburn spokesperson Tommy Moore said all intersections along Front Street from the overpass to Young Street closed until for several hours due to police activity in the area.

District officials said a crisis response team was established with professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel.

"Our Crisis Response Team is currently on site and is working with students and staff who may need any type of assistance or support," WSD Superintendent Joe Morelock said. "We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need."

The superintendent worked proactively in efforts to assuage the shocked community.

"Over the next several days you may want to make yourself available to your child to talk about what has happened," Morelock said in report sent to the district community. "When a young person dies, it touches all of us with grief, anger and questions to which there simply are not answers. Children process events and emotions differently than adults; likewise, elementary students will have different needs than high school students.

"You may want to discuss what your family can do to show your concern and sympathy for the family of our student as well as decide if your child should attend the wake or funeral. A wide range of emotions might be expected and changes in eating and sleeping habits could occur. Changes that do not seem to improve over time should be brought to the attention of the school counselor or mental health professional."

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

