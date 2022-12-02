ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Five questions as the Big East regular season begins

The Big East league season begins Wednesday night, with St. John’s hosting DePaul in the first league matchup. With the non-conference portion of the season almost complete, let’s take a look at five questions as the conference year gets underway: Can St. John’s finish in the top half of the league and make the NCAA Tournament? The Johnnies started 8-0 against a soft schedule, then were manhandled by No. 20 Iowa State on Sunday. There is talent here — the top four of Joel Soriano, Posh Alexander, Andre Curbelo and David Jones is as good as any in the league after Creighton...
ALABAMA STATE

