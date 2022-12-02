Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Convicted felon from Baton Rouge arrested after fentanyl, heroin, guns and more discovered at town house
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one month ago, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a possible drug dealer. The tip went into detail about how a man nicknamed “Tae.” “Tae” was later identified as Davante Johnson, 25, of Baton Rouge.
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
brproud.com
Baker Police looking for suspect accused of vehicle burglary
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baker Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a vehicle burglary on Sunday night. Baker Police says officers were responding to a call at an address on Greenwood Lane in Baker around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4. Officers were informed that a handgun was stolen from the vehicle.
wbrz.com
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify. The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
Trial underway for woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial is underway for a Slaughter woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend. Meshell Hale faces a first-degree murder charge and is suspected of poisoning her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who died in 2015. Meshell Hale’s trial entered its second day on Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
WAFB.com
Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, mother vacated
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month. After harming his relatives...
wbrz.com
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested
ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
wbrz.com
Staffing shortages plague East Baton Rouge juvenile jail as arrests pile up
BATON ROUGE - Staffing shortages at the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention facility have leaders making tough decisions about limiting how many troubled teens can be housed there. "At max capacity, 55 beds are there for juvenile detainees," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "Based on the destruction, we are...
WAFB.com
Elderly man dies after Donaldsonville house fire
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man faces up 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges on November 21. Laurance Wilson was caught with a gun in his vehicle on April 29 in Slidell, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to...
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of trying to run over husband at retail outlet
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, of Napoleonville, was arrested over one year after an alleged domestic incident at a local retail outlet. The alleged incident took place in Pierre Part on October 28, 2021. On that date, “deputies interviewed the complainant who advised that he...
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
