Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
LABADIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police looking for suspect accused of vehicle burglary

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baker Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a vehicle burglary on Sunday night. Baker Police says officers were responding to a call at an address on Greenwood Lane in Baker around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4. Officers were informed that a handgun was stolen from the vehicle.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Trial underway for woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial is underway for a Slaughter woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend. Meshell Hale faces a first-degree murder charge and is suspected of poisoning her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who died in 2015. Meshell Hale’s trial entered its second day on Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Sanity hearing for man accused of killing grandmother, mother vacated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three people appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials postponed a sanity hearing scheduled for Aaron Morgan after doctors requested more time. It will be handled next month. After harming his relatives...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

Elderly man dies after Donaldsonville house fire

DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA

