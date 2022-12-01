Read full article on original website
New postage exhibit showcases local history
Located in Linderman Library, the art exhibit “No Postage Necessary: Views of the Postcard World” showcases the development of postage. The exhibit has been displayed in multiple sections of the library during its normal operating hours since the start of this semester. It was created by Ilhan Citak, archives and special collections librarian; Lois Black, curator of special collections; and Alex Japha, digital archivist.
A fresh perspective: Frannie Hottinger takes on her senior season
After rehabilitating her ankle injury and a summer working in Barcelona, women’s basketball forward Frannie Hottinger returned to Lehigh with a new perspective, ready to make the most out of her senior season this year. For Hottinger, however, making the most out of her season means something different than...
