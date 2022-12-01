Located in Linderman Library, the art exhibit “No Postage Necessary: Views of the Postcard World” showcases the development of postage. The exhibit has been displayed in multiple sections of the library during its normal operating hours since the start of this semester. It was created by Ilhan Citak, archives and special collections librarian; Lois Black, curator of special collections; and Alex Japha, digital archivist.

