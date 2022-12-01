Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson
LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
foxla.com
Ex-community college employee accused of intentionally running over, killing campus worker in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A former Mt. San Antonio College employee is behind bars after he is suspected of intentionally running over a school employee on campus in Walnut. Earlier in the week, 63-year-old Ralph Barragan Jr., who was an employee at Mt. SAC, was killed after being run...
Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
Mt. San Antonio College former employee arrested in killing of school tram driver
A former employee of Mt. San Antonio College has been arrested for allegedly running down and killing a 63-year-old tram driver at the school, officials said Friday.
Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk
An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
CA college killing suspect wrote about troubles with co-workers
A man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a former co-worker with his car at a Southern California community college called the victim out by name in a social media post in which he claimed he was treated unfairly while he worked at the school, according to a news report.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona
A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
foxla.com
Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner's office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after West Covina crash; driver arrested
Two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a possibly speeding vehicle smashed into a pair of parked cars in West Covina Saturday morning, and the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. The crash just before 7:30 a.m. initially left three people trapped and one dead at the scene near […]
Palmdale teen's family files suit against school district after he fell out of truck on campus, died
The family of a high school student filed a lawsuit against the Antelope Valley Union High School District after he fell out of the bed of a moving pickup truck in a campus parking lot and died.
Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
'You know who you are': Family of woman killed in Watts hit-and-run wants driver to come forward
The family of an 89-year-old woman who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts is calling for justice as a search for the driver is underway.
foxla.com
Man exposes himself on Metro train; rider tries to report it but was turned away
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on video exposing himself on Metro's Green Line, but when another rider went to report it he said he was turned away as Metro could do nothing about it. A man, who rides the Metro daily, recorded cellphone video of a man exposing...
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 89-year-old woman in South Los Angeles
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department […]
Antelope Valley Press
Rape suspect arrested; victims sought
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are seeking additional victims who may have been harmed by an alleged serial rapist and identity thief who was arrested, Nov. 8, in Lancaster. During a press conference, on Wednesday, officials with the Special Victims Bureau shared photos of 21-year-old Michael Neal Watson...
