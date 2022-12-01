ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson

LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk

An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. 
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
KTLA

Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona

A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
foxla.com

Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
KTLA

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after West Covina crash; driver arrested

Two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a possibly speeding vehicle smashed into a pair of parked cars in West Covina Saturday morning, and the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. The crash just before 7:30 a.m. initially left three people trapped and one dead at the scene near […]
HeySoCal

Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested

A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
foxla.com

Motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash

FULLERTON, Calif. - A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
KTLA

Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 89-year-old woman in South Los Angeles

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department […]
Antelope Valley Press

Rape suspect arrested; victims sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are seeking additional victims who may have been harmed by an alleged serial rapist and identity thief who was arrested, Nov. 8, in Lancaster. During a press conference, on Wednesday, officials with the Special Victims Bureau shared photos of 21-year-old Michael Neal Watson...

