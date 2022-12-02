Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday said that his brain-computer Neuralink device is ready for human trials, and he is expecting to do so in about six months from now. Neuralink has submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We...
This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
A group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs from Elon GOAT Token built this statue featuring Elon Musk's head attached to a goat's body sitting on a rocket. The group said this $600,000 creation is to recognize Musk's "commitment to Cryptocurrency."
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Futurism
Elon Musk Shows Off Monkey That Can Type With Brain Implant Instead of Typewriter
During a demo on Thursday evening, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk showed off what his brain computer interface (BCI) startup Neuralink has been working on. The company showed footage of a monkey that he said was able to "type" on an on-screen keyboard by using a coin-sized chip embedded in its brain, in an apparent riff about the old adage about monkeys and typewriters.
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
Brain implants, dark conspiracies, and digital gods: How the Deus Ex games help explain Elon Musk
Sprawling tech companies covertly influencing society through artificial intelligence. A lethal virus whose vaccine many people struggle to access, and violent secessionist militias who believe it's a government bio-weapon. Ordinary people caught up in shadow conflicts between plutocrats, who manipulate governments as they pursue grandiose dreams of transforming humanity.This is not a description of our world in 2022 but of the world of Deus Ex, an acclaimed video game series that this week got an extra shout-out from the world's richest human, Elon Musk.The chief executive of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX has often professed his love of the Deus Ex...
Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed 1,500 animals’ for brain chip research, report claims
Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation for potential animal welfare violations.The medical implant firm recently demonstrated a monkey fitted with a device that allowed it to “telepathically” communicate and move a cursor across a virtual keyboard.At Neuralink’s Show and Tell Fall 2022 event last week, Mr Musk claimed that the animals “actually enjoy” doing the demos. They get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game,” he said. “I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare.”His comments come in contrast to internal staff complaints at...
Elon Musk Says Sam Bankman-Fried Should Go To Prison: 'Let's Give Him An Adult Timeout In The Big House'
Calls for the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of tainted cryptocurrency exchange FTX, have been growing louder and on Saturday, Elon Musk joined the chorus. What Happened: When Devin Simonson, an entrepreneur, tweeted that “SBF doesn’t need anymore mentioning except for his court date,” Musk chimed in and said he concurs with him.
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Elon Musk says he will test out his own brain implant as he makes major Neuralink announcement
Elon Musk wants to try Neuralink as soon as it is ready, but the company has delayed human trials several times.
9News
No, USA TODAY did not report Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed nearly 3,000 monkeys’
Neuralink, one of Elon Musk’s companies, held a demonstration on Nov. 30 that claimed to show a monkey with one of the company’s brain implants typing using only its mind. Though not as high-profile as other Musk-owned companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, Neuralink has drawn attention for its lofty ambitions of creating “a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface” and criticism from animal rights groups about how it tests its product.
The story of Neuralink: Elon Musk's AI brain chip company where he had twins with a top executive
Neuralink's tech could help study and treat neurological disorders. Musk also claims it could one day meld human consciousness with AI.
Elon Musk Claims Neuralink Will Put Brain Chips in Humans in 6 Months
Neuralink, the neurotech startup spearheaded by Chief Twit Elon Musk, held their much-ballyhooed and oft-delayed tech demo on Wednesday night—promising a lot while showing little in the way of progress towards their lofty promises. Musk was joined on stage by numerous Neuralink engineers and researchers to explain the technology...
Elon Musk slams Tesla founder Martin Eberhard in response to a tweet about the company's origin: He 'could have risked his money, but was unwilling to do so'
Elon Musk's role in Tesla's early history has been a point of contention. Eberhard has sued Musk, alleging libel because Musk says he's a founder.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
CNBC
Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready
Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Cola, guns and crippling loneliness: What Elon Musk’s bedside table says about him
If anyone was going to offer up their night-time habits for unpicking by the entire internet, it was going to be Elon Musk. The man’s narcissism knows no bounds. On Monday (28 November), he shared to Twitter a photograph of his bedside table, on which reside no fewer than two guns, four open cans of caffeine-free Coca-Cola, a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, and an ancient weapon. Just typical billionaire stuff, I suppose. What is Musk trying to tell us with this photo? Maybe he thinks drinking copious amounts of aspartame-riddled fizzy drinks is the epitome of...
Comments / 2