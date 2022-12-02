ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison365

Comments / 0

Related
Amarillo Globe-News

WT Winter Commencement set for Saturday

CANYON — More than a thousand students will officially receive their diplomas in West Texas A&M University’s commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday. Students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences will...
CANYON, TX
Madison365

Madison College to host Hmong New Year celebration on Saturday

Madison College is hosting a celebration of the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-5 p.m. at the Truax Campus. “The Hmong New Year celebration will really be a great opportunity to just have fun, celebrate, and share our Hmong culture with everyone else,” Masaya Xiong, community engagement coordinator at Madison College, tells Madison365.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy