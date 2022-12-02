ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth

Coca-Cola’s beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

Wayfair's sales have been on the decline, but with better prior-year comparisons and a cost-cutting program, this stock could explode in 2023. Smith & Wesson Brands trades at a single-digit price-to-earnings ratio and pays a dividend yield over 3%. Short-term headwinds from 2022 should fade next year, setting Nike up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy