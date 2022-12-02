Read full article on original website
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond
Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth
Coca-Cola’s beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
Three REITs, one result: good payback from established players.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
Wayfair's sales have been on the decline, but with better prior-year comparisons and a cost-cutting program, this stock could explode in 2023. Smith & Wesson Brands trades at a single-digit price-to-earnings ratio and pays a dividend yield over 3%. Short-term headwinds from 2022 should fade next year, setting Nike up...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
