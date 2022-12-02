Read full article on original website
108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures, Launches AsiaPac Venture
108 Media has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the London-based film and television financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. 108 Media is also launching Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
ZAG Names Head of Toy Division Global Sales
Former Zuru executive James Nunziati has been appointed as head of global sales for the ZAG Play toy division. Based in Los Angeles, Nunziati will build, drive and lead the global sales operation for the toy division, developing and executing a sales roadmap and establishing mutually successful relationships with customers and retailers by aligning with their needs and providing solutions that meet their business objectives.
Ganesh Rajaram Named Asia, LatAm CEO at Fremantle
Fremantle has promoted Ganesh Rajaram to CEO of Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, reporting directly to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. In his new role, Rajaram will oversee all aspects of the company’s production businesses in Asia and Latin America. The managing directors for India, Indonesia and Mexico will report to Rajaram, who will remain based in Singapore.
Viddsee Hires Michele Schofield, Reshuffles Management Team
Michele Schofield has been tapped by storyteller platform Viddsee as senior VP of commercial. Schofield will lead Viddsee’s commercial and partnerships teams to deliver revenue growth, along with defining and executing business strategies. Viddsee plans to develop more premium short films, series and content from Asian filmmakers through its multiplatform network.
ATF Spotlight: Banijay Rights
Banijay Rights’ Marie Antoinette centers on the young French queen. “Growing from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court under pressure to continue the Bourbon line to a true fashion icon, she impressed with her natural charisma and recreated life in Versailles in her image: free, independent and a feminist ahead of her time,” says Rashmi Bajpai, executive VP of sales for Asia.
Nippon TV’s Tom Miyauchi Talks Format Innovation
A powerhouse in Japan, Nippon TV has proven itself as a compelling format generator. Its innovative concepts have been replicated around the world—from the business show Dragons’ Den/Shark Tank to the scripted drama Mother to the buzzy new series Old Enough! And Nippon TV has gained a reputation as a strong co-development partner, collaborating on new format ideas that are ready to travel. Tom Miyauchi, head of formats, international business development at Nippon TV, shares his views on the current state of the industry with TV Formats Weekly.
Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
Rogue Heroes Sells into China, the Middle East
Banijay Rights has shored up further sales for Rogue Heroes, which has now been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The first season of Rogue Heroes has been picked up by Wing Sight Culture & Media for streaming in China and StarzPlay in the Middle East. TVNZ in...
Passion Distribution Sells Programming into AsiaPac
Passion Distribution has sold over 100 hours of content from its documentary and factual-entertainment slate into the AsiaPac region. Yoon N Company acquired Art That Made Us, produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions, for Korea. The docuseries tells an alternative history of the British Isles through 1,500 years of art.
Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla Begins Construction on Studio Complex
Film AlUla in Saudi Arabia has started construction of a cutting-edge studio complex in an effort to kick-start the next phase in northwest Arabia’s emergence as a regional hub for the screen sector. Completion of the complex’s first phase, encompassing approximately 30,000 square meters (330,000 square feet), is targeted...
Netflix Philippines Slates First Lady Premiere
GMA Network’s prime-time series First Lady, a sequel to The First Nanny, is slated to premiere on Netflix Philippines on December 9. The First Nanny ended with the fairy-tale romance of President Glenn Acosta and Melody. First Lady sees the newlyweds navigate trust, doubt, change and tradition as Glenn seeks another term for his presidency and Melody assesses her place in his busy life.
ATF Spotlight: All3Media International
Leading All3Media International’s ATF highlights, The Larkins follows the adventures of the titular family, a loyal and hardworking unit living in the Kent countryside who share a disinterest in authority. Among All3Media International’s factual titles, Rise of the Billionaires examines how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin...
Winsing Animation Bringing New 2023 Slate to ATF
Winsing Animation is set to attend the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) with its 2023 slate, which features a variety of new titles from its hit franchises. The lineup features the new series GG Bond: Racing and the animated feature film GG Bond: Racing 72H, as well as two new space-themed GOGOBUS series, including the 2D GOGOBUS: Space Journal.
ATF Spotlight: Cyber Group Studios
The dinosaur-led comedy adventure series Gigantosaurus tops Cyber Group Studios’ ATF highlights. Following four dinosaurs as they grow in the world of Cretacia, “Gigantosaurus is Cyber Group Studios’ biggest hit and has already proven to be successful in more than 194 territories around the world,” says Pauline Berard, international sales executive.
ITV Studios Cooking Formats Land AsiaPac Commissions
Several ITV Studios cooking formats have been commissioned for adaptations in Mongolia and Thailand. In Mongolia, Central TV has ordered two seasons of Rat in the Kitchen, a new competitive cooking show with a whodunit twist. Season one is set to air early next year. In Thailand, Channel 7 has...
Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran
Hallmark Media has appointed Kelly Garrett, a 14-year Disney veteran, as VP of development. Garrett will play an integral role in the development of Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery. Previously, Garrett spent more than 14 years at Disney,...
New Series to Profile Prolific Conman David Bloom
Aliza Rosen’s AYR Media has teamed up with veteran producer Alex Baskin to shine a light on the cons and crimes of Wall Street and Hollywood scammer David Bloom. Together, the partners are producing a new podcast and developing a nonfiction series, both of which will track the professional con artist’s decades of deceit. The projects promise to shed light on previously unknown scams and victims, as well as the high-profile ruses that landed Bloom behind bars and in the press.
