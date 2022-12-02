Read full article on original website
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Banijay Rights
Banijay Rights’ Marie Antoinette centers on the young French queen. “Growing from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court under pressure to continue the Bourbon line to a true fashion icon, she impressed with her natural charisma and recreated life in Versailles in her image: free, independent and a feminist ahead of her time,” says Rashmi Bajpai, executive VP of sales for Asia.
World Screen News
Video Interview: Gangs of London’s Thomas Benski & Tom Butterworth
Set one year after the violent reckonings of season one, Gangs of London is out with a sophomore run. The series, from Pulse Films, has upped the ante in season two, which has already debuted on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and AMC+ in the U.S. and recently launched on Lionsgate+ in LatAm. It’s full of twists and turns and cinematic action sequences, introducing new characters as unexpected leaders emerge.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: All3Media International
Leading All3Media International’s ATF highlights, The Larkins follows the adventures of the titular family, a loyal and hardworking unit living in the Kent countryside who share a disinterest in authority. Among All3Media International’s factual titles, Rise of the Billionaires examines how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin...
World Screen News
ABC, Screen Australia Commission House of Gods
ABC and Screen Australia have ordered the six-part drama House of Gods, which will be produced by Matchbox Pictures for a 2023 release. Set in Western Sydney, the series centers on an imam’s family and the Australian Arab/Iraqi community he leads, exploring the personal cost of influence as he and his family grapple with power, politics and privilege. Co-creator and writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding, Savage River), son of a head cleric, brings his own experiences to the series.
World Screen News
Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Studio 100 Media
Studio 100 Media’s slate features Vegesaurs, a preschool series set in a prehistoric world populated by creatures such as Tricarrotops and Pea-Rexes. “Vegesaurs is a fresh and unique take on the dinosaur genre with characters you can only find in this show,” says Vanessa Windhager, sales executive. She adds, “Vegetables and fruits were never so much fun!”
World Screen News
Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran
Hallmark Media has appointed Kelly Garrett, a 14-year Disney veteran, as VP of development. Garrett will play an integral role in the development of Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery. Previously, Garrett spent more than 14 years at Disney,...
World Screen News
Cineflix Working on Descendants Doc Anthology
Cineflix Productions has revealed The Descendants, a four-part documentary anthology that explores the family lines of iconic figures in history. The production will explore the descendants of Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King, Jr. Giving exclusive access, the four families will share private collections of archival materials and intimate, untold stories.
