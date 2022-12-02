Set one year after the violent reckonings of season one, Gangs of London is out with a sophomore run. The series, from Pulse Films, has upped the ante in season two, which has already debuted on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and AMC+ in the U.S. and recently launched on Lionsgate+ in LatAm. It’s full of twists and turns and cinematic action sequences, introducing new characters as unexpected leaders emerge.

16 HOURS AGO