ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Fans Not Happy With NFL's Punishment For Cowboys Players

The NFL lived up to its "No Fun League" nickname in the eyes of many with their recent punishment for Cowboys players following their Thanksgiving Day celebration. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The NFL fined Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket."
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

It is Victory Monday, December 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are 5-7 and enjoying a Week 13 win over the Houston Texans. The Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the win. 1. A Big Week 13 Team Win. Make no mistake, this was a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to play, as he makes his return wearing the jersey of the Cleveland Browns. In an Instagram post, the starting quarterback had a video package to hype his return. So what’s in this video, and how is it hyping his return?. Hype Video Shows...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

Week 13 may have been a long-awaited turning point for the Cleveland Browns. In Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as their quarterback, they up-ended the Houston Texans on the road, 27-14, on Sunday. It wasn’t a very pretty win, but head coach Kevin Stefanski loved the effort and intensity...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy