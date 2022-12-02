'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics

Read full article on original website
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Wheeler's Expensively Cruel Homeless Plan, Paulson Half-Asses It (Again), and Portland's Runaway Millionaires!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Former mayor: Oregon City shouldn't hand developers $30 million
John Williams: Don't let landfill owner's heirs profit from further ruination of our environmentTo build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question. The Summit Corporation says it has a plan to build, and all it needs to produce a new housing/condo project is $30 million of our property tax money. Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs. The Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission and city voters should say no thanks. There are a number of reasons for saying no...
Opinion: Undoing urban growth boundary isn’t the answer to our housing crisis
Diaz is executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon. McCarty is executive director of Community Alliance of Tenants. Messinetti is president and chief executive for Habitat for Humanity Portland Region. In his Nov. 12 column, “Need for housing exceeds all boundaries,” Steve Duin proposes that we address Oregon’s housing crisis...
Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column
Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Fate of three council spots now in Newberg voters' hands
Ballots for Dec. 20 supplemental election mailed in races for Districts 2, 4 and 6 Local voters now have in their hands the means to elect or re-elect three representatives to the Newberg City Council after ballots were mailed Nov. 30. The race for the three positions on the council pits District 2 incumbent Peggy Kilburg against challenger Casey Banks, District 4 incumbent Jefferson Mildenberger against challenger Robyn Wheatley, and District 6 incumbent Stephanie Findley against challenger Derek Carmon. The supplemental election came about because of a printing error on ballots distributed for the Nov. 8 election — although all...
Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work?
Another coalition of Portland business and neighborhood leaders has persuaded Mayor Ted Wheeler to order coordinated sweeps of homeless encampments in an effort to curb crime and visible homelessness, this time in the Central Eastside Industrial District. The strategy — a “90-day reset” — is modeled after one the mayor...
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree The post How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Columbia Insight. How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy was first posted on December 1, 2022 at 8:24 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
WWEEK
Willamette Valley Vineyards Has Opened a Restaurant in Happy Valley
Nearly a year and a half after Willamette Valley Vineyards announced it would be making a big push to expand into the Portland metro area, the Turner-based business has opened its third outpost in Happy Valley. The Tasting Room & Restaurant, located in Happy Valley Crossroads East at 13220 SE...
pdxfoodpress.com
Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
Oregon City resident: Huge shopping center is not the solution
Janine Offutt: Let's properly cover the landfill, reestablish native vegetation in the floodplain and clean up the watershed. I agree with Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development; we really need to do something about the Rossman Landfill. Because of faulty thinking in the past, we have a concentration of industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential waste polluting our floodplain. But building a huge residential, shopping and entertainment center over the landfill is not the answer. Scientists tell us we have very little time remaining to mitigate the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said "We are on a highway...
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Pamplin Media Group
Section of U.S. Highway 30 opens to one lane during night
Crews are still not certain when both lanes can reopen following a landslide the evening of Nov. 29. A single lane of traffic will be allowed, beginning Sunday evening, Dec 4, on a stretch of U.S. Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation, in an update posted on TripCheck at 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, announced that the highway will be open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
klcc.org
City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
Readers respond: Take Multnomah County’s gas stove report with grain of salt
Your electric stove is 3.4 times more likely to cause a deadly home fire than a gas one. That’s an attention-grabbing first sentence. So is “your gas stove can make you and your children sick,” the first sentence in a recent news article on OregonLive (“Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says,” Nov. 10).
