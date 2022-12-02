ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCC Foundation Telethon surpasses goal, raises $15,700 for scholarship

By Cheryl Hemric
 3 days ago
The successful RCC telethon on the National Day of Giving raised around $16,000, surpassing their intended goals, said Assistant Vice President of Grants and Foundations Lisa Hunt, pictured here with Board of Trustees member and veteran Tito Massol and Major Gift and Donor Specialist Heather Seibles.

LUMBERTON — In just a few hours, the Robeson Community College Foundation was able to raise almost $16,000 during a telethon on the National Day of Giving.

“Our goal was $10,000,” said Lisa Hunt, the assistant vice president of grants and foundation. “We surpassed that and ended up raising $15,700.”

The main focus of the telethon was centered around raising money for the Veterans Wall of Honor as well as the new Military Affiliated Resource Center Scholarship that will begin to be awarded in 2023. Worthy by Wirth Taylor matched donations to these causes up to $1000.

“Most of our donations were made to the Wall of Honor from our community supporters who are Veterans or one of our Military families,” Hunt said. “We were overwhelmed by the response to the First Annual Telethon, the reach exceeded our expectations. It is nothing short of amazing.”

One of the donations came from RCC Board of Trustee member Tito Massol, who is a U.S. Army Veteran.

“I’m originally from New York. I ended up here in North Carolina via Fort Bragg,” said Massol during the telethon, which was broadcast on Facebook Live. “I was a paratrooper there for four years.”

After leaving the military, Tito says that his first stop was Robeson Community College to get an education. He took an insurance class to obtain his license to become an agent, which started his 30-plus-year career in medical sales.

“As an RCC Board of Trustee Board Member, and now much older and in a better position to do things for our community,” Massol said as he pledged a $1,000.

“My two children are serving currently, and I have many other members of my family that are Veterans,” Massol said. “I challenge my friends that are here and elsewhere that want to donate, to please do so.”

Another focus of the Giving Tuesday celebration was the Kevin K. Conner Scholarship, established by The Right Way Group in 2019. Kevin was a State Highway Trooper who was killed in the line of duty four years ago in Columbus County while on patrol. He was a graduate of the BLET program at RCC. The college raised $1100 in his honor during the telethon, and The Right Way Group generously matched $1000 of those donations.

“We are so thankful for everyone who contributed during our telethon, and for those who made pledge challenges to our community,” said Heather Seibles, the major gift and donor specialist at RCC. “We are also so thankful for Worthy by Wirth Taylor and The Right of Way Group for agreeing to match donations up to $1000 for our veterans and Trooper Kevin Conner.”

Hunt also thanked her staff for coming together and for all their hard work.

“Kudos to the Foundation team, they put a lot of effort into this and ensured that we had a successful event,” she said.

In addition to the telethon, the Foundation in partnership with the Culinary Department sponsored a National Day of Giving luncheon fundraiser which raised $1500, which was included in the total amount raised for the day. For just $10, staff and faculty at RCC could enjoy lunch prepared by culinary students. Many at RCC chose to pay it forward, buying a co-worker their lunch.

“Our campus really came together for this event, paying it forward, volunteering, and just giving amazing support for to the Foundation,” Hunt said.

“We give special thanks to the culinary team and students for their willingness to prepare lunch and to Mountaire Farms who graciously donated the chicken, making the day of giving luncheon possible.”

