New Caldwell Distributor Portal
The Caldwell Group Inc. has unveiled a new online tool, where channel partners can access pricing and availability information online. Rockford, Illinois-based The Caldwell Group Inc. has unveiled a new online tool, where channel partners can access pricing and availability information online. The new Fast Find tool gives customers instant,...
Major U.S. City is Leading the Robotics Revolution
Pittsburgh is shaping the future of what’s next in technology, from aerospace to electric vehicles and Cleantech innovation. In fact, it may just be the U.S. city that leads the robotic revolution. As one of the largest robotic ecosystems in the world with an economic impact of over $512...
Rajant Wins Platinum Homeland Security Astors’ Awards
Corporation recognized for the three awards by American Security Today. Malvern, PA: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is the recipient of three (3) Platinum 2022 American Security Today ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards. The company was recognized for “Leadership & Innovation”. Rajant’s Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb® was named the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network” and “Best New Intelligent Communication Product of the Year”. These honors mark the third year in a row Rajant radio nodes have been distinguished for enabling highly mobile IoT applications for public safety and security. Rajant’s ES1 was honored as the “Best Wireless Network Security Solution”, and in 2021, its Hawk was named the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network”.
