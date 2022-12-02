ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

How Army commands are responding to ‘targeted’ N.C. power outage

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county, which includes an area where residents assigned to one of the Army’s largest and busiest bases live. Authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Fort Riley soldier sentenced to 8 years in fellow soldier’s death

A Fort Riley, Kansas soldier received a sentence of more than eight years in prison following a guilty plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow soldier. Spc. Jalen Thomas, 21, pleaded guilty to that lesser charge on Dec. 2, Stripes.com reported. Thomas had faced a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout

PALMDALE, Calif. — The long-awaited reveal of the B-21 Raider on Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, was preceded by a display of aviation history that Northrop Grumman dubbed the “Advancing Aeronautics Expo.”. Most of the aircraft on display were made in whole or...
PALMDALE, CA
Robins AFB cleared to pursue new missions to replace JSTARS

Robins Air Force Base in central Georgia has been cleared to move forward with four new missions that will replace its retiring E-8C Joint STARS fleet, the service announced Monday. The Air Force plans to bring one squadron of E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node planes and three battle management and...
GEORGIA STATE
Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified

BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
USS Nimitz and its strike group head out on deployment

The aircraft carrier Nimitz and its carrier strike group left San Diego Saturday for a deployment to the Pacific waters of U.S. 3rd Fleet, officials confirmed Monday. Nimitz is joined on this latest cruise by the guided-missile cruiser Bunker Hill and the guided-missile destroyers Decatur, Paul Hamilton, Chung Hoon, Wayne E. Meyer and Shoup, as well as the staffs of Destroyer Squadron 9, 3rd Fleet officials said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
Living legend: WWII fighter pilot gets honorary promotion

Retired Col. Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson, a 100-year-old World War II flying ace, received an honorary promotion to brigadier general by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown in a ceremony Friday at the Aerospace Museum of California. A flying or fighter ace is a military aviator...
ARIZONA STATE
In saving a Peruvian wildcat, this soldier learned how to save himself

British Army veteran Harry Turner had PTSD and was suffering from depression after leaving the service. Unable to see the forest through the trees after a deployment to Afghanistan — one that led to a medical discharge — Turner booked a flight to the Peruvian Amazon with no plans to return.
COVID-19 vaccine mandate is affecting recruitment, top Marine says

The Marine Corps’ top officer acknowledged on Saturday that the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been limiting recruitment in some parts of the country. “There’s still myths and misbeliefs about the backstory behind it,” Commandant Gen. David Berger said during a panel discussion hosted by the Reagan National Defense Forum on public confidence in, and recruitment for, the military. “And it’s still having an impact in certain areas of the country on recruiting.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Navy lowers entrance exam requirements in bid to get more recruits

As the military struggles to attract new recruits, the Navy on Monday began a pilot program that will let in those who have lower scores on part of the entrance exam used to gauge a recruit’s ability to serve. Potential sailors are required to take the Armed Forces Qualification...
The military fielded over 200 domestic extremism reports last year

The services took in 211 reports of domestic extremism between October 2021 and September 2022, 183 of which launched investigations, according to data in a recently released report by the Defense Department inspector general. Of those, 48 service members were subject to military legal action and 112 were referred to...
Camo ‘Elf on the Shelf’ can carry out covert Christmas ops

As the late, great Bing Crosby once crooned, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”. ‘Tis the season for frenzied shoppers, excess egg nog, and dreaded visits to the in-laws who only serve fruit cake for dessert. It’s also the time of year when parents break out their Santa Claus-themed spyware: The “Elf on the Shelf.”
Midshipmen drop leaflets, Ping-Pong balls on cadets ahead of big game

The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen have taken to the skies in an early assault on their Army brethren dubbed “Operation Black Knight Falling,” with a kind of psychological operations mission that would make many an intelligence officer proud. In an official statement released Tuesday, the Naval Academy confirmed...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Troops to get historic boost in food allowance

Military members are set to get an 11% increase in their monthly Basic Allowance for Subsistence beginning Jan. 1, according to information published by the Defense Department. The new monthly BAS rate for enlisted members will be $452.56, an increase of $45.58 a month from 2022 rates. The new monthly...
Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system

The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
ARIZONA STATE
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years

UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
FLORIDA STATE

