13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college historyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Henry W Longfellow Academy – Dallas ISD
Scope of work includes Henry W Longfellow Career and Exploration Academy is a new construction replacement school on the existing campus of the same name, approximately 143,348 sf. The project features a new facility with a 3-story academic portion, various CTE programs, administration, fine arts, theater, library, cafeteria with kitchen, physical education, tornado shelter and various site improvements. Demolition and abatement of the existing facility is also included in the scope and work will be phased to allow continued operation of existing facility during construction.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
virtualbx.com
Fort Worth Names Construction Firms for Convention Center Expansion
Feature Photo: Expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center will take place in two phases, and the facility will remain operational during both. Image: City of Fort Worth. Fort Worth (Tarrant County) — The City of Fort Worth has selected three leading North Texas construction firms to lead the Fort Worth Convention Center’s expansion.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tamika Wilson, kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe in McKinney
Tamika Wilson serves as kitchen lead at Hugs Cafe, located at 224 E Virginia St. in McKinney. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three Luxury Rental Communities in Texas
DALLAS, TX - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, the nation leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill vacancies
School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill all of their vacancies. The “help wanted” sign is out in full force at school districts across North Texas. That includes the Fort Worth ISD.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: George Fuller, Mayor, City of McKinney
December 2022 — Invest: was joined by George Fuller, mayor of the City of McKinney, to discuss how the county seat is developing with an eye on tech and creating a community that is affordable and attractive to a new generation. “As a municipality, we can’t dictate what happens in the private market, but we can incentivize it,” he said.
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
The Plano Holiday Parade To Return
The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer. According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
With so many families needing a holiday meal, one Plano food pantry is working hard to keep North Texans fed
The number of families needing a holiday meal is sadly at an all-time high right now. However, there are forces within this community that are working day in and day out to bring meals to our neighbors with dignity and with integrity.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
Thomas Jefferson HS alumni can take part in historic reopening through 'TJ Legacy Walkway'
DALLAS — We're just five weeks away before a new state-of-the-art Thomas Jefferson High School reopens!. The Dallas ISD school was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado three years ago. When students return on Jan. 9, it will be bigger and better. The seniors who were freshman in 2019 will...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice Due to Threat
The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice. Museum sources tell NBC 5 that they received a threat against the building and have alerted the Dallas Police Department. The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking...
