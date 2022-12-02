The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer. According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO