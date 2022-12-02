ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

virtualbx.com

New Construction – Henry W Longfellow Academy – Dallas ISD

Scope of work includes Henry W Longfellow Career and Exploration Academy is a new construction replacement school on the existing campus of the same name, approximately 143,348 sf. The project features a new facility with a 3-story academic portion, various CTE programs, administration, fine arts, theater, library, cafeteria with kitchen, physical education, tornado shelter and various site improvements. Demolition and abatement of the existing facility is also included in the scope and work will be phased to allow continued operation of existing facility during construction.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano

The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps

Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
DALLAS, TX
virtualbx.com

Fort Worth Names Construction Firms for Convention Center Expansion

Feature Photo: Expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center will take place in two phases, and the facility will remain operational during both. Image: City of Fort Worth. Fort Worth (Tarrant County) — The City of Fort Worth has selected three leading North Texas construction firms to lead the Fort Worth Convention Center’s expansion.
FORT WORTH, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three Luxury Rental Communities in Texas

DALLAS, TX - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, the nation leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
DALLAS, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: George Fuller, Mayor, City of McKinney

December 2022 — Invest: was joined by George Fuller, mayor of the City of McKinney, to discuss how the county seat is developing with an eye on tech and creating a community that is affordable and attractive to a new generation. “As a municipality, we can’t dictate what happens in the private market, but we can incentivize it,” he said.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

The Plano Holiday Parade To Return

The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer. According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations

NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
FRISCO, TX
InsideHook

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas

‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice Due to Threat

The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice. Museum sources tell NBC 5 that they received a threat against the building and have alerted the Dallas Police Department. The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking...
DALLAS, TX

