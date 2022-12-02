Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Cross Creek Ranch Fire Station – Fort Bend County ESD No. 4
Work includes the new construction of a single-story structure, approximately 9,715 SF, which will house fire department personnel by providing office, living, sleeping, work, and vehicle storage areas. Work also includes earthwork, landscaping; concrete foundations, slabs, paving; concrete masonry walls, partitions and masonry veneer; miscellaneous carpentry and architectural woodwork; roofing and insulation; hollow metal work; plastic finished wood doors; finish hardware; glazing; porcelain tile, lay-in ceilings, and painting; toilet accessories, fire extinguishers, and signage; plumbing, HVAC; electrical work; structural components, columns, beams, supports, etc.; demolition work.
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,
We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
coveringkaty.com
Specialty french fry restaurant opening in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A restaurant that specializes in French Fries opens Tuesday, December 6, in Katy at the corner of North Fry and Franz roads, according to owner Lennar Cage. "Not Your Average Fry is a fun, whacky place to enjoy everyone's guilty pleasure," Cage said. You...
fox7austin.com
Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found
HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
fox26houston.com
Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD provides students pet therapy ahead of exams
HOUSTON - Dogs can really be your best friends. They're a furry friend that will help you destress after a tough day. Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD helped students do just that in preparation for their final exams of the semester. On Thursday, Travis High School in Richmond...
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sgt. Daryn Hinze.
Photo byGalveston Police Dept. · It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sgt. Daryn Hinze. Sgt. Hinze begin his career with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on September 24, 2009, serving the Corrections Division.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands completes 100th TAVI Heart Procedure
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital successfully performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. This minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that obstructs blood flow and can lead to heart failure. The milestone procedure was...
2 People Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Bend County (Fort Bend County, TX)
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 36 at around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, an SUV had collided with two motorcycles and attempted to flee the scene.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
East Freeway reopens several hours after wrong-way crash, hazmat spill in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was flown to a Houston hospital after being injured in a wrong-way crash on the East Freeway in Baytown Tuesday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 3 a.m. heading east near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou.
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead condo complex swimming pool in NW Harris Co., police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials from Harris County are investigating after they say a man was found dead in a condo complex pool. According to deputies, the man was found dead in the pool located on Wunderlich Drive near Middlestedt around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say they saw the...
