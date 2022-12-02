ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

virtualbx.com

New Construction – Cross Creek Ranch Fire Station – Fort Bend County ESD No. 4

Work includes the new construction of a single-story structure, approximately 9,715 SF, which will house fire department personnel by providing office, living, sleeping, work, and vehicle storage areas. Work also includes earthwork, landscaping; concrete foundations, slabs, paving; concrete masonry walls, partitions and masonry veneer; miscellaneous carpentry and architectural woodwork; roofing and insulation; hollow metal work; plastic finished wood doors; finish hardware; glazing; porcelain tile, lay-in ceilings, and painting; toilet accessories, fire extinguishers, and signage; plumbing, HVAC; electrical work; structural components, columns, beams, supports, etc.; demolition work.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,

We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
HITCHCOCK, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Firm Moving Headquarters

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Specialty french fry restaurant opening in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A restaurant that specializes in French Fries opens Tuesday, December 6, in Katy at the corner of North Fry and Franz roads, according to owner Lennar Cage. "Not Your Average Fry is a fun, whacky place to enjoy everyone's guilty pleasure," Cage said. You...
KATY, TX
fox7austin.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Houston Methodist The Woodlands completes 100th TAVI Heart Procedure

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital successfully performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. This minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that obstructs blood flow and can lead to heart failure. The milestone procedure was...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Stephen L Dalton

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
AUSTIN, TX

