ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch as Thieves Steal 15′ Tall Rudolph from Home in Houston

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago

Like thieves in the night, these thieves stole a 15-foot-tall Rudolph – at night.

It happens almost every holiday – some kind of thievery leaves us shaking our heads. Just this past Halloween, another Texas family had its gigantic skeleton carted away in a brazen, broad-daylight theft.

Now it’s poor Rudolph. A huge, 15-foot-tall Rudolph, red nose and all.

It happened in Houston – the country’s 4th-largest city, and the man who lost ol’ Rudolph is offering a reward for his return.

Security footage shows how the theft went down.

STEP 1: SIZE UP THE BOOTY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLNp9_0jVRkxaX00
via Twitter

Here’s where one thief (biologically, police believe, a female) walks up to the giant inflatable to size it up, and then moves directly to STEP 2 of the plan.

STEP 2: UNPLUG THE FAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAC76_0jVRkxaX00
via Twitter

The thief bends down behind the giant inflatable and unplugs the fan that keeps the wind in Rudolph’s sails, so-to-speak. What happens when you take the wind out of someone’s sails? Why, they become deflated, that’s what!

STEP 3: GET A FRIEND TO GATHER UP THE DEFLATING VICTIM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwkLH_0jVRkxaX00
via Twitter

After unplugging the fan, Thief #1 walks back to the truck while Bozo #1 attacks the giant inflatable while it is becoming less inflated.

STEP 4: MAKE IT SMALL ENOUGH TO FIT IN THE TRUCK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKa5P_0jVRkxaX00
via Twitter

While Thief #1 is still at the truck (you won’t believe what she was doing), Bozo #1 continues to corral the now-quickly-deflating hoofed ruminant, hoping to shrink it down small enough for rapid transport.

STEP 5: PUT A JACKET OVER YOUR HEAD AFTER YOU ARE ALREADY ON VIDEO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfqDd_0jVRkxaX00
via Twitter

Really? Thief #1 went to the truck to put a jacket over her head while Bozo #1 was ‘rasslin with an insecure deer? Really? YOU ARE ALREADY ON VIDEO, DUMMY!

STEP 6: LEAVE WITH THE LOOT (AND NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS HEARTBROKEN)

It’s not on the video below, but the dummies balled up poor Rudolph with his nose so bright and shoved him into that truck, and left the scene. Now they have a bounty on their heads!

A little dramatic? Okay then, how about “Now there’s a reward for the return of the reindeer”? Is that better?

According to KHOU , the man is offering $20 Benjis for the return of the huge holiday decoration, which was stolen early Thursday morning.

In a video released by KHOU, the victim is even asking that the thieves come back for his big inflatable Santa Claus. Actually, it sounds more like a dare. Watch:

Let’s hope that Rudolph’s nose can guide him home – or let’s hope that $2000 is enough money for someone to squeal.

Comments / 10

TEXAS LADY 4
5d ago

Sick! The DEMOCRATS have incentivized people to the point of stealing Rudolph. Why not? They all know the won't go to jail as long as DEMS are in charge.

Reply(7)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

2 Teen Boys Fatally Shot While Unloading Thanksgiving Groceries In Texas

Two teenage boys were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, as they were unloading groceries for Thanksgiving. President Wynn, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene while Ben Taub, 17, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The shooting unfolded early morning Thursday outside...
HOUSTON, TX
Still Unsolved

Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days

Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal.  Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge. 
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
Still Unsolved

Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
HOUSTON, TX
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Richardson police find 9-year-old Alex Mata

UPDATE: The Richardson Police Department has found Alex Mata safe and unharmed. RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Richardson Police Department is searching for Alex Mata, 9, after he ran away from home on Nov. 29. Mata is Hispanic, 4'05" tall, 80lbs, with brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.Police said Mata left his home in the 900 block of South Coit Road near Spring Valley Road, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. In the early morning hours of Nov. 30, police posted on Facebook that Mata was missing. They updated the post, saying they were still searching for him as of 7:50 a.m. 
RICHARDSON, TX
Black Enterprise

Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him

A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy