Watch as Thieves Steal 15′ Tall Rudolph from Home in Houston

Like thieves in the night, these thieves stole a 15-foot-tall Rudolph – at night.

It happens almost every holiday – some kind of thievery leaves us shaking our heads. Just this past Halloween, another Texas family had its gigantic skeleton carted away in a brazen, broad-daylight theft.

Now it’s poor Rudolph. A huge, 15-foot-tall Rudolph, red nose and all.

It happened in Houston – the country’s 4th-largest city, and the man who lost ol’ Rudolph is offering a reward for his return.

Security footage shows how the theft went down.

STEP 1: SIZE UP THE BOOTY

Here’s where one thief (biologically, police believe, a female) walks up to the giant inflatable to size it up, and then moves directly to STEP 2 of the plan.

STEP 2: UNPLUG THE FAN

The thief bends down behind the giant inflatable and unplugs the fan that keeps the wind in Rudolph’s sails, so-to-speak. What happens when you take the wind out of someone’s sails? Why, they become deflated, that’s what!

STEP 3: GET A FRIEND TO GATHER UP THE DEFLATING VICTIM

After unplugging the fan, Thief #1 walks back to the truck while Bozo #1 attacks the giant inflatable while it is becoming less inflated.

STEP 4: MAKE IT SMALL ENOUGH TO FIT IN THE TRUCK

While Thief #1 is still at the truck (you won’t believe what she was doing), Bozo #1 continues to corral the now-quickly-deflating hoofed ruminant, hoping to shrink it down small enough for rapid transport.

STEP 5: PUT A JACKET OVER YOUR HEAD AFTER YOU ARE ALREADY ON VIDEO

Really? Thief #1 went to the truck to put a jacket over her head while Bozo #1 was ‘rasslin with an insecure deer? Really? YOU ARE ALREADY ON VIDEO, DUMMY!

STEP 6: LEAVE WITH THE LOOT (AND NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS HEARTBROKEN)

It’s not on the video below, but the dummies balled up poor Rudolph with his nose so bright and shoved him into that truck, and left the scene. Now they have a bounty on their heads!

A little dramatic? Okay then, how about “Now there’s a reward for the return of the reindeer”? Is that better?

According to KHOU , the man is offering $20 Benjis for the return of the huge holiday decoration, which was stolen early Thursday morning.

In a video released by KHOU, the victim is even asking that the thieves come back for his big inflatable Santa Claus. Actually, it sounds more like a dare. Watch:

Let’s hope that Rudolph’s nose can guide him home – or let’s hope that $2000 is enough money for someone to squeal.