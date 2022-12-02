Read full article on original website
2022 Parade of Lights winners announced
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
Graham Pharmacy closing
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Looking For Christmas Gift Ideas? How About a Midland/Odessa Monopoly Game?
If you are stumped on what to get your favorite Midlander or Odessan? Well, there actually is a Monopoly game out there that features properties you can find in Midland/Odessa. This Monopoly-style game was created sometime in the past 10 years because it features the Wagner Noel PAC as one...
Christmas gifts for sick children stolen from Ector County home
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Christmas gifts meant for sick children at a West Texas hospital were stolen from the porch of an Ector County home. The theft was caught on camera. The homeowners are asking the public for help identifying the man responsible for the Grinch-like crime on Saturday night just before 5:30 P.M. […]
Andrews County crash victim remembered
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels with highs this afternoon in the lower to upper 70s. Wednesday temps will be near 70. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
Join The Grinch And Santa For Breakfast At Cinergy In Odessa for “How The Grinch Stole Breakfast”
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
No injuries reported in MISD bus crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland
Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol
Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club
ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
