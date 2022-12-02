ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

2022 Parade of Lights winners announced

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Graham Pharmacy closing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews County crash victim remembered

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels with highs this afternoon in the lower to upper 70s. Wednesday temps will be near 70. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in MISD bus crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland

Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol

Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland man ejected from vehicle dies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise.  Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy