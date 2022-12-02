Read full article on original website
Target shoppers convinced me to buy this $25 dinnerware set: 'I'm amazed at the quality for the price'
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Do I need more dishes? No. Have I...
22 Must-Have Gifts on Our Editor's Wish List
Believe it or not, it's high time to start thinking about what you'll be gifting this year and to whom. Whether you're invited to a holiday gift exchange or can't decide what to get for your family members, we're here to help. Our editors have the 411 on what's in this season, so we enlisted our very own senior editor, Erin Fitzpatrick, to give us the scoop on what she's shopping for the holidays.
No Need To Thank Me, I Just Found The 30 Prettiest Items At Nordstrom & Ref
If there’s one thing I love it’s something pretty. What can I say, I’m a libra and one of our key traits is our love with all things beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. Lately when I have been needing my fashion fix for something pretty to add to my wardrobe I’m going straight to Reformation and Nordstrom. They have everything I’m looking for from great dresses to jumpsuits that would be perfect for a holiday party to sweaters I can wear all season long.
These 30 Fashion and Home Items Make Excellent Holiday Gifts
As an editor, I scroll through hundreds of products a day, so it takes a lot to be impressed. If something stops me in my tracks, it's a sign I need to get my hands on it ASAP—or at the very least, share it with you all. I mean, that is my job, right? This week's impressive lineup includes a range of winter wardrobe pieces, home décor, and holiday gifts that are too good to keep to myself. Take this pair of black slingbacks, for example—every editor is buzzing over this shoe style, and you can't beat this under-$100 price tag. There's also a boucle pillow cover that will make any home instantly cozier this winter. Whether you're shopping for fashion or interiors, these 30 items are worth taking a peek at.
15 Genius Gift Ideas for the Fashion and Beauty Lover
Gift giving is my love language, so to say I thrive this time of year would be an absolute understatement. For months now, I've been making a holiday gift list for everyone in my life from my work wife (hi, Mollie!) to my sister to my best friends. No matter who you might be shopping for, I highly encourage you to steal one of my genius gift ideas. Between the chic eyewear and some of the best fragrances I've tested this year, the 15 gifts on my expertly curated list are foolproof, and I promise you won't find better ideas for the fashion and beauty lovers in your life.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
fox56news.com
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
These discounted stocking stuffers are worth buying now
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent opportunities to buy gifts for your loved ones. The steep discounts found this time of year enable you to do more shopping and less spending. If you’re using the sales events to save on your holiday shopping, make sure you […]
These silicone baking mats have made us quit tinfoil for good. Here’s why you should get them too
Replace your aluminum foil and parchment paper with these reusable, dishwasher-safe silicone baking mats. We've used them for years and love them, here's why.
As Soon as I Saw the New Zara Shoe Drop, I Texted My Friends—29 Pairs We Love
Despite the fact that I'm texting with my friends nearly every day, I don't tell them about every single cool fashion find I see. Since shopping is my job, it truly takes a lot to impress me. I've seen shoe collection after shoe collection go live and only a few have stood out to me, but the latest Zara drop was so good I simply had to tell my friends. After a few text messages were exchanged, I can conclude that we all loved how the latest collection is the perfect combination of classic and trendy.
This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Creates My Go-To Adult Uniform
As I've gotten older, some semblance of a personal style has started to emerge. While I love checking out the latest trends, I've landed on a set of outfit formulas that have served me again and again over the years. There's one in particular—a button-down shirt, jeans, and everyday shoes—that I keep coming back to. The combination always seems so effortlessly put-together and expensive looking. This look is especially reliable on those days when you want something easy and chic.
I've Uncovered 28 Expensive-Looking, Affordable Winter Pieces From Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of our favorite destinations for high-end fashion favorites. Little do most know the retailer actually stocks a variety of affordable, expensive-looking options. If you’re on a budget but still want to look chic and sophisticated, look no further. I’ve sifted and dug through the online shelves for some lovely winter-friendly styles that scream luxury.
I'm an Editor—Here Are 30 Luxe Gifts (Bags! Jewelry! Cashmere!) I Can't Ignore
The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, exploring cult items from heritage brands, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space, and doing deep dives into the investment pieces that are worth it. While I can talk about cool fashion gifts at length, there is perhaps...
I Basically Buy All My Makeup From This Viral Brand—Now I'm Reaping the Rewards
When I become fixated on a beauty brand, there's no turning back. I follow its every move on social media, subscribe to emails, and test every product launch. I've been focusing on Charlotte Tilbury for months now, adding products to my collection and contributing to the hype IRL and online. And now, I'm being rewarded for my dedication with the brand's new loyalty program. Loyalty members can unlock major benefits including but not limited to free gifts and virtual consultations, access to exclusive masterclasses, and more. All you have to do is create an account and shop to unlock different loyalty levels. I don't know about you, but getting rewarded for my shopping habits with amazing products and insider gifts from one of my favorite brands is a major win. To help you get a head start on the program, I mapped out how you can take it to the next level (literally) with product recommendations below.
28 Gifts We're Planning to Buy for Others But Secretly Want for Ourselves
I’ll be honest with you: Gift giving isn’t my love language. However, shopping and curating guides of cool and of-the-moment styles is my job, so when it’s time to shop for the people in my life, I’m pretty good at it despite my fatigue. During this time of year, the market is saturated with an overwhelming amount of attractive options and promotional deals, but I think I’ve mastered the art of holiday shopping, and I’m officially ready to share my secret.
I'm a Serial Revolve Shopper—These 33 New Arrivals Have My Attention
Is there a specific retailer for which you find yourself subconsciously opening a new tab during work just so you can quickly scroll through what's new? I'm here to admit that Revolve has that innate control over my psyche, hence why I've deemed myself worthy of serial-shopper status. With this self-proclaimed expertise, I bring you the best new pieces I've seen on Revolve this week.
Every Chic Thing I'm Packing for Winter Vacations
Everyone has a favorite aspect of the holiday season. Some people are all about the gifts, and others live for holiday decorations. But for me, it's the travel. I'll take just about any excuse to pack my bags for a weekend away with my best friend. And the only thing that sounds more fun than mapping out the trip is planning the outfits we'd wear during it. Hello, I'm a fashion editor—please don't act so surprised.
I Just Found the Perfect $80 Alt for Ashley Olsen's Gorgeous $3000 Handbag
Ashley Olsen could wear anything, and I'd think it was chic, and for good reason. It usually is. One half of the design duo behind The Row, Olsen is a walking ad campaign for the brand that everyone in fashion—no matter their personal style or taste—adores. So of course, when she steps out for even the most mundane of errands, her look inspires.
