When I become fixated on a beauty brand, there's no turning back. I follow its every move on social media, subscribe to emails, and test every product launch. I've been focusing on Charlotte Tilbury for months now, adding products to my collection and contributing to the hype IRL and online. And now, I'm being rewarded for my dedication with the brand's new loyalty program. Loyalty members can unlock major benefits including but not limited to free gifts and virtual consultations, access to exclusive masterclasses, and more. All you have to do is create an account and shop to unlock different loyalty levels. I don't know about you, but getting rewarded for my shopping habits with amazing products and insider gifts from one of my favorite brands is a major win. To help you get a head start on the program, I mapped out how you can take it to the next level (literally) with product recommendations below.

3 DAYS AGO