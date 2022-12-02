Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
Officials confirm that 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala turned himself in to Sheriffs, Thursday evening. He was then transferred to Honolulu Police custody.
Fatal shooting in broad daylight, no arrest yet
The Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in Ewa Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex
Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross key highway. County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go. Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. Updated: 22 minutes...
Pele and Poliʻahu, the battle between fire and snow
Hawaiian stories share that Tūtū Pele resides in Kīlauea whose most recent eruption commenced in 2018.
KITV.com
Deadly crash shuts down southbound Fort Weaver Road in Waipahu
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Fort Weaver Road in Waipahu, early Friday morning. The crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Fort Weaver Road while police investigate. The north bound lanes are not affected.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
