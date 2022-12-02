ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Deadly crash shuts down southbound Fort Weaver Road in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Fort Weaver Road in Waipahu, early Friday morning. The crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Fort Weaver Road while police investigate. The north bound lanes are not affected.
WAIPAHU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy