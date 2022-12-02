ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans unearth past flirty moments between GMA hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach amid reports of their relationship

By Amber Raiken
 2 days ago

Fans have unearthed flirty some old moments between Good Morning America hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach amid reports of their secret relationship .

After news broke that the longtime friends have reportedly been dating, videos of Holmes and Robach laughing together have resurfaced. In a clip posted to GMA ’s TikTok in March, the co-anchors exchanged tips for running a half marathon. They pair notably ran the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon together last month.

After noting that he’s never run a half marathon before, Holmes pointed to Robach and recommended that viewers “should ask her for tips”.

He went on to tease his co-host throughout the clip and make funny faces as Robach gave her advice to fellow-runners. Holmes also looked at her and acknowledged that they had been training together, explaining: “I run behind you, you keep the pace, and I don’t have to worry about these things.”

Robach then talked about the benefits of training with friends.

“It becomes social and fun when you’re working hard and at least you feel the excitement of doing it with someone, you don’t feel alone,” she said. “I really think that’s a huge big part of it, to have a run buddy. It’s really fun.”

When Robach pointed at Holmes, he smiled and responded: “Aw, she pointed at me when she said friends. That’s so cute.”

Amid reports of their alleged relationship, fans are remarking on their interactions in the clip.

“His body language, her slapping him, just the way he is sitting says it all, wow,” one wrote.

“The chemistry between those two,” another added.

A third person claimed: “They have been acting like this live on GMA for months...some people just didn’t want to believe it.”

Following reports about their alleged romance, Holmes’ joke about giving his wife Marilee Fiebig “reasons” to leave has also resurfaced. In March 2020, Holmes paid tribute to his spouse with a Facebook post and joked about how he should have left him by now after 10 years of marriage .

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor,” he wrote at the time. “But instead, with her built-in Black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

On Wednesday, DailyMail broke the news about Holmes and Robach’s rumoured relationship and shared photos of the pair on various outings in New York City. In one picture, they could be seen in a chair holding hands.

These dating rumours also come after the duo reportedly ended their separate marriages in the same month. In August, Roach and her husband, Andrew Shue split, while Holmes split with Fiebig.

Amid the co-anchors’ relationship speculation, Shue has deleted all of his photos of his wife from his Instagram . While Holmes and Roach haven’t publicly spoken about the rumours, they have both deactivated their Instagrams.

The Independent has contacted ABC about Holmes and a representative for Robach for comment.

