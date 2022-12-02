CORRECTION On December 3, 2022, at 10:39 P.M., Troopers out of SP Fredonia responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in the town of Arkwright. Investigation determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south bound on Center Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on State Route 83. The operator of the Chevrolet, Randall J. Rolison, 59 of Jamestown, NY and both passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Ford, Gary A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford, Linda A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO