Taxes Are Set To Drop In Erie County
Taxes in New York State is always a major concern that impacts everyone and for years we have paid some of the highest taxes in the country. A recent announcement made by some local government officials that some of us in Western New York will start to see a nice decrease in the amount of money we continue to the government.
Jamestown Mayor vetoes City Council's approved 2023 budget
The mayor of Jamestown has vetoed the City Council's approved budget for 2023, citing five items that need to be addressed.
chqgov.com
County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board to Meet
JAMESTOWN, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board will be holding a meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022. The meeting will be held in Room 331 of the Gerace Office Building, 3 North Erie Street, Mayville, N.Y. The public will be able to fully observe the videoconference meeting by going to the link below:
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York
Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
Buffalo Charity CEO Pleads Guilty To Tax Charge
BUFFALO, NY. – Jacqueline Mines, 66, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to file an income tax return, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
chautauquatoday.com
Quattrone to continue emphasis on community policing
Fresh from his re-election victory, Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone is looking ahead to his next four years in office. Quattrone ran unopposed for a second term last month. During an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, Quattrone says one of his goals is to continue community policing efforts. He is looking to have a community services deputy in the department. It would not involve a new hire...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
fredonialeader.org
Electric car chargers fuel Fredonian vehicles
SUNY Fredonia is taking another step towards green energy and sustainability. The college has recently installed electric vehicle charging stations onto campus. The chargers were installed in three different parking lots around campus: between Fenton and Thompson Halls, near Dods Hall, and by Gregory Hall and University Commons. The chargers...
New York State police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced the investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Chautauqua County on Saturday.
nyspnews.com
Two vehicle fatal collision
CORRECTION On December 3, 2022, at 10:39 P.M., Troopers out of SP Fredonia responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in the town of Arkwright. Investigation determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south bound on Center Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on State Route 83. The operator of the Chevrolet, Randall J. Rolison, 59 of Jamestown, NY and both passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Ford, Gary A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford, Linda A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.
wnypapers.com
Polar Plunge weekend in Buffalo raises a record-setting $450,000 for Special Olympics New York
More than 1,000 individuals, students and sponsors raised a record-setting $450,000 for Special Olympics New York over the weekend by running into the freezing waters of Lake Erie. The 2022 Buffalo Polar Plunge was held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at Woodlawn Beach State Park. “The ‘Inclusion Revolution’...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
It was a busy Friday night for multiple fire departments in western Erie County. In Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a reported tree on wires and on fire. In Lake City, Lake City Fire Company responded to multiple trees down on West Lake Road and a large tree down on Penn Street […]
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
wnynewsnow.com
Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
