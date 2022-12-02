ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Taxes Are Set To Drop In Erie County

Taxes in New York State is always a major concern that impacts everyone and for years we have paid some of the highest taxes in the country. A recent announcement made by some local government officials that some of us in Western New York will start to see a nice decrease in the amount of money we continue to the government.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chqgov.com

County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board to Meet

JAMESTOWN, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board will be holding a meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022. The meeting will be held in Room 331 of the Gerace Office Building, 3 North Erie Street, Mayville, N.Y. The public will be able to fully observe the videoconference meeting by going to the link below:
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York

Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Quattrone to continue emphasis on community policing

Fresh from his re-election victory, Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone is looking ahead to his next four years in office. Quattrone ran unopposed for a second term last month. During an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, Quattrone says one of his goals is to continue community policing efforts. He is looking to have a community services deputy in the department. It would not involve a new hire...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
fredonialeader.org

Electric car chargers fuel Fredonian vehicles

SUNY Fredonia is taking another step towards green energy and sustainability. The college has recently installed electric vehicle charging stations onto campus. The chargers were installed in three different parking lots around campus: between Fenton and Thompson Halls, near Dods Hall, and by Gregory Hall and University Commons. The chargers...
FREDONIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Two vehicle fatal collision

CORRECTION On December 3, 2022, at 10:39 P.M., Troopers out of SP Fredonia responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in the town of Arkwright. Investigation determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south bound on Center Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on State Route 83. The operator of the Chevrolet, Randall J. Rolison, 59 of Jamestown, NY and both passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Ford, Gary A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford, Linda A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight

Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
HELLERTOWN, PA
YourErie

High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.

It was a busy Friday night for multiple fire departments in western Erie County. In Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a reported tree on wires and on fire. In Lake City, Lake City Fire Company responded to multiple trees down on West Lake Road and a large tree down on Penn Street […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
JAMESTOWN, NY

