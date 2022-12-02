Read full article on original website
Artist destroys her own art on the spot while raising money for non-profit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Artist Brenda Singletary doesn’t create art to see it destroyed, but she’s willing to pay that price to raise money for worthy causes. Singletary held an art burning on Saturday to raise money for Once is Enough, a non-profit organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.
13abc.com
Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season. The event started Friday, Dec. 2, and will go through Dec. 4 celebrating the International Year of Glass and with the annual WINTERFEST 2022.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG events offer the chance to buy directly from local artists & artisans
The holiday Christmas shopping season continued downtown today (Saturday, Dec. 3) with the chance to purchase from local artists and artisans. Grounds for Thought hosted its annual Holiday Boutique featuring 20 vendors that continues until 4 p.m. Gallery 131 was open for shopping from nine vendors offering decorative and functional...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.
toledo.com
City of Toledo Hosts Holiday Tree Lighting and Festivities in Ottawa Park
Catch the holiday spirit by attending The City of Toledo’s annual holiday tree lighting and winter festival in Ottawa Park, located at 2015 Parkside Drive, on Sunday, December 11 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. This year Santa Claus will be joined by holiday favorites the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who...
toledoparent.com
Rudolph Bike Park Brings More Recreational Fun
Located in Rudolph and part of the Wood Country Park district, Rudolph Bike Park is the new community and family friendly hub in our area. This bike park creates a space for everyone, from beginners to those who have been around the trails a time or two. All skill levels are accommodated by the multiple pump tracks that enable everyone to sharpen their skills.
13abc.com
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
WTOL-TV
Support animals in need this holiday season | Good Day on WTOL 11
Meet Indy, a 'spokespup' from Toledo Animal Rescue. If you can't adopt a pet, there are many other ways you can support animals and shelters.
Ohio zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has two reasons to celebrate: twin baby polar bears!. In a post to its Facebook page, the zoo said, “We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo family!”
13abc.com
Neighbors make potentially life-saving rescue in Toledo fire turned house explosion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Vosper Ct. Friday evening. That fire quickly sparked an explosion causing major damage to the south Toledo home. The people inside weren’t hurt though, thanks to some incredibly brave neighbors. Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow...
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
No injuries after house fire on Campbell Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 3 just before 10 p.m. The battalion chief said all residents got out safe but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additionally, crews had trouble at first because the closest...
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
WTOL-TV
Gastroenterologist, WTOL 11 Anchor raise awareness for Crohn's & Colitis
TOLEDO, Ohio — At WTOL 11, we take pride in telling your stories each day. Sometimes, we share ours as well, in hopes of connecting with you at home. I was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease about eight years ago, shortly after moving to Toledo. I'm opening up about this disease I've been managing for almost a decade to raise awareness during Crohn's & Colitis Awareness week.
13abc.com
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
