Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
crozetgazette.com
Festive Firefighter’s Parade Begins Holiday Season
Santa, a parade, a bounce house for the kids and even dinner: Crozet’s hard-working volunteer fire fighters will provide a festive kick-off for the holiday season Sunday, December 4. No need to register if you have a parade-worthy vehicle or group wanting to join the formation. Simply show up between St. George Avenue and Wayland Drive for staging by 1 p.m. The parade will begin promptly at 2 p.m. and follow its usual route along Crozet Avenue to the firehouse.
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
crozetgazette.com
Dozens of Vendors Join Crozet Businesses for Christmas Market
Meet your neighbors, grab coffee or lunch downtown, and shop in a low-stress environment Dec. 10, while bypassing the big box stores and online merchandising giants. The Crozet Christmas Market will enliven central Crozet from noon to 4 p.m. Flannery Buchanan and Chelsea Powers are the organizers, and they’ve put...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
crozetgazette.com
Crozet’s Christmas Tree Is Lit
A tradition continuing for more than 60 years, the town Christmas tree lit up Nov. 29, thanks to a promise made to former Barnes Lumber Company owner Carroll Conley by his friends. A hemlock that served as the tree for decades succumbed to disease and Conley, determined that the town would not be without a tree, replaced it with a spruce roughly 10 years ago. Conley died shortly thereafter from cancer. His friends—he had many—Roger Baber (ArborLife), Jeff Birckhead (Crozet Hardware), Billy James (Basic Builders), Chuck Kennedy (Kennedy Electric) and Andy Powley (Powley Land Management) assured him they would take care of the tradition. Due to wind damage, Baber strings new lights every year that Kennedy, James and Powley provide, and Birckhead covers the electric bill. Shown left to right are Kennedy, Birckhead and Powley. Many thanks from your neighbors, guys, and Merry Christmas to Crozet.
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: Food Ministry Volunteers Serve Hundreds
The Gazette began the series “Why Crozet” two years ago to remind the community why we appreciate life in Crozet. Throughout the pandemic, we wrote often about how churches were helping with food for people out of work, or with reduced work schedules, so people in need could know where to go. This month, we write about the volunteers who have made helping the hungry their long-standing mission. None of them asked for recognition, and they all pointed out that there are many deserving volunteers. We agree, and also recognize all the volunteers, plus the business and non-profit partners who make this work possible.
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Elementary Expansion Celebrated in Ribbon Cutting
Crozet Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 4 to celebrate the completed construction of a new wing and major improvements to the school. Student president of Leadership Club Madeleine Bowman and PTO President Lauren Werner wielded the scissors, flanked by ACPS Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt, Board of Supervisors member Ann Mallek, CRES Assistant Principal Trish Moya, Principal Staci England, and School Board member Jonno Alcaro, plus Student Vice President Dean Miracle and Student Secretary Paige Lester holding the ribbon.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last seen at this Waynesboro residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen with a red and...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic
Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be...
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
wbrz.com
WATCH: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins earns degree, honored by football team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, the former Baton Rouge high school football star who was wounded in a deadly attack at the University of Virginia last month, was among several student-athletes honored at the college this week for earning their degrees. A new video shared by the UVA football team...
crozetgazette.com
New Owners Aim to Increase Density in Crozet Mobile Home Park
The Crozet Mobile Village mobile home community on Park Road has been sold to a new owner who intends to increase the number of units on the site and bring the development into conformity with county code. Richard L. Hevener, who owns and operates Hevener’s Cars and Trucks in Buena Vista, owned the Crozet Mobile Village property since 1978. Hevener sold it in January of this year for $4 million to a limited liability company called Crozet MHC (Mobile Home Community), which is now one of a collection of eight mobile home parks in Virginia operating under an umbrella company called Roseland Communities.
WSET
Signs You Should Get Your Heat Pump Checked
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Davis Heating and Cooling can help you keep your bills under control this winter just with a simple check of your heat pump. Emily found out what you need to look for and how Davis can help you with most any issue!
