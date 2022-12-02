ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home. Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
WOOD

Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society

It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man With Autism Inspires Mom to Coauthor Children’s Book

A Michigan woman has written a children's book with inspiration from her autistic son, who also illustrated the publication. Deborah Prince and her son Benjamin are the coauthors of a children's book they have published together called 'Trenton the Turtle.' Prince says she drew inspiration from her 22-year-old son Benjamin who has autism.
MLive

Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page

WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in December

Most of the fairs and festivals in the month of December are all centered around the holidays. There is one exception -- the Ada Chili and Beer Fest! Get out and have some fun this month. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of...
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
98.7 WFGR

Need A Real Christmas Tree? Here’s 10 Places To Get One In West Michigan

One of the best parts of the Christmas season is going out to a Christmas tree farm and finding the perfect one and cutting it down. Whether you're a seasoned real tree vet or you're thinking about tossing out the artificial tree and getting a real one, I've found 10 places in West Michigan to get a tree.
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
98.7 WFGR

Free Festive Family Fun Around West Michigan This Holiday Season

With Christmas day right around the corner, you need to do everything in your power to get into the festive spirit. You do not have to spend any money to get into the holiday cheer. Here are a few free events that will definitely have you screaming Merry Christmas!. Walker...
98.7 WFGR

Can You Recycle These 5 Holiday Items In Grand Rapids?

Now that Thanksgiving is over it's time to celebrate the Christmas season, and that means lots and lots of things will be coming into your house and eventually leaving in the garage or recycling. You might be wondering if you can throw certain things out or if you have to...
The Detroit Free Press

Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm

When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

