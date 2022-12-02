Read full article on original website
Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools
Hundreds of Black male students have received mentorship and enrichment as part of a collaborative effort that DCPS entered with a nationally renowned program. The post Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Marshall, Widow of Thurgood Marshall, Dies at 94
Cecilia “Cissy” Marshall, a former NAACP legal secretary and widow of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, died Tuesday Nov. 22. She was […] The post Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Marshall, Widow of Thurgood Marshall, Dies at 94 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MORIAL: Rev. Calvin Butts Took His Ministry to the Streets
As the National Urban League prepares to relocate to Harlem, the community where our movement took root, we will be joining a community that has been profoundly and radically reshaped by Rev. Butts' passion, his devotion, and his political and business savvy. The post MORIAL: Rev. Calvin Butts Took His Ministry to the Streets appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Parents Rally Behind DCPS Teachers in Demand for Better Conditions
Contract negotiations between the Washington Teachers' Union and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have not only shed light on the issues of teacher pay and workload, but what parents and students have described as the dismal conditions of some District public schools. The post Parents Rally Behind DCPS Teachers in Demand for Better Conditions appeared first on The Washington Informer.
