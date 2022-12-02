Read full article on original website
KENS 5
After two murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can make abusive situations worse
KATY, Texas — After two Houston-area couples died in murder-suicides hours apart, experts warn the holidays can escalate abusive situations and they urge victims to seek help. Police said an eight year-old girl witnessed her mother’s murder inside a car parked at Texas Children’s Hospital west campus near Katy...
KENS 5
These maps show how Texas' drought status has evolved in 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Mired in an extended stretch of gloomy weather that's made San Antonio look closer to Seattle, the region has gotten accustomed to constant cloud cover for the better part of the last two weeks. It's also brought rain chances nearly every day of that span as...
KENS 5
Missing: Teen with autism last seen Saturday in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who has autism. Sixteen-year-old Chace Connor Perez was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That's near Frances Scott Key Middle School in northeast Houston.
KENS 5
Texans wear pink Monday in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Residents throughout Texas were asked Monday to help honor a 7-year-old girl who was found dead following an abduction last week. Athena Strand, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, went missing last week in rural Wise County, and her body was discovered on Friday night.
KENS 5
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
KENS 5
Man dies at hospital after Hitchcock couple tied him up, neglected him for weeks, police say
HITCHCOCK, Texas — A man has died after police said he was tied up and neglected for around two weeks by a Hitchcock Couple. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Edwin Colleson, 45, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.
KENS 5
Video: UH Volleyball's Kate Georgiades dives into table to help win a point
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time since 1994, the Houston Cougars are moving on in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament!. Friday's first round games against South Dakota had some added drama when UH's Kate Georgiades dove into a table to help win a point for the Cougars. In the...
