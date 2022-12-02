ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

These maps show how Texas' drought status has evolved in 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Mired in an extended stretch of gloomy weather that's made San Antonio look closer to Seattle, the region has gotten accustomed to constant cloud cover for the better part of the last two weeks. It's also brought rain chances nearly every day of that span as...
KENS 5

Missing: Teen with autism last seen Saturday in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who has autism. Sixteen-year-old Chace Connor Perez was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That's near Frances Scott Key Middle School in northeast Houston.
KENS 5

Texans wear pink Monday in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Residents throughout Texas were asked Monday to help honor a 7-year-old girl who was found dead following an abduction last week. Athena Strand, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, went missing last week in rural Wise County, and her body was discovered on Friday night.
KENS 5

Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
KENS 5

Video: UH Volleyball's Kate Georgiades dives into table to help win a point

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time since 1994, the Houston Cougars are moving on in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament!. Friday's first round games against South Dakota had some added drama when UH's Kate Georgiades dove into a table to help win a point for the Cougars. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy