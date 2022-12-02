Whether it’s keeping you up at night or interrupting your day — or both — dealing with a cough is no fun. Particularly if it’s not going away. “There are a variety of reasons a person may have a cough, whether that’s due to an acute infection or an underlying health condition,” says Dr. Houssam Oueini, a pulmonologist at the Houston Methodist Lung Associates in Baytown. “An over-the-counter cough medication is a good first step to finding relief, but if your cough is persistent, you should consult your doctor.”

