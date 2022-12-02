Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
AtlantiCare’s new Medical Arts Pavilion is as much about care as elevating self-esteem of those being cared for
AtlantiCare’s $38.3 million Medical Arts Pavilion — the three-story, 70,000-square-foot building in the heart of Atlantic City that held a ribbon-cutting earlier this month — certainly was built with an aim to address community health and wellness issues and needs by expanding the system’s existing facilities and programs.
Advocates demand cameras in homes for developmentally disabled adults to reduce abuse
Advocates are demanding action on a stalled bill that would require security cameras in group homes for adults with developmental disabilities. The post Advocates demand cameras in homes for developmentally disabled adults to reduce abuse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Learning to be full-fledged citizens after life in prison
A unique reentry program meets incarcerated individuals at the prison gate and teaches them how to find a job, a place to live — and dresses them for success at crucial interviews. Inside a mostly empty Ocean County courtroom on a summer night in 1988, 17-year-old Maurice Romero sat...
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton to Host 2022 Holiday Celebration
We hope you’re ready to light up the night with some holiday cheer!. On Wednesday, December 7th, Trenton will be hosting its annual tree lighting and holiday celebration. The event will kick off at 4:30pm in front of City Hall. This festive occasion has been enjoyed by generations of Trentonians, and this year the decades-long tradition continues with some of the season’s favorite pastimes. Guests can look forward to refreshments, entertainment, and can even see Santa Claus! The ceremony will feature musical performances by the Trenton Central High School Orchestra, as well as the Sprout U School of the Arts. After indulging in some holiday tunes, guests will get to enjoy the official lighting of the tree in front of City Hall, officially kicking off the holiday season in Trenton.
somerspoint.com
ACUA Holiday Food Drive Helps Neighbors in Need
Beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 16, Atlantic County residents can easily donate non-perishable food items to those in need as part of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s 32nd annual Holiday Food Drive. To participate, residents can place donations in a clearly labeled bag by their...
Atlantic City inspectors set to find, fix Stanley Holmes issues
Resident of one Atlantic City neighborhood have been in the cold for weeks, with no heat and hot water. But on Wednesday the mayor assured residents of Stanley Holmes Village that help is on the way. The Atlantic City Housing Authority not the city oversees the village and other properties...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
brigantinenow.com
Brigantine Taxpayers: Rising Cost of Pension & Healthcare for Public Employees
Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera has a full plate. A financial cluster-f that’s been going on for decades. Roggie, Guenther. Simpson. And now Sera at the helm. 100 wind turbines may soon be built just off the beaches of Brigantine. Fishing and scenic views will be affected. Higher electric bills guaranteed in order to fund these experimental ‘green’ projects.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes
HAMILTON TWP (ATLANTIC COUNTY) – Children in Hamilton Township spent Saturday with their local neighborhood heroes in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by the Police Athletic League. “This morning, the Township of Hamilton Police Department, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, military heroes, and first responders from Atlantic County participated in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero Event,” the Hamilton Police Department said. “This event is a great way to bring local law enforcement agencies and their communities together while bringing smiling faces to many children throughout Atlantic County.” The day started with The post Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video Shows Construction Progress of Indoor Water Park in Atlantic City, NJ
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises, it was right up there with the promise of a monorail or that inverted-or-whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the Indoor Water...
New Jersey Globe
Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66
Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
Christmas event in honor of NJ girl missing for 3 years to be held
A Christmas event in honor of a New Jersey girl who has been missing for three years will take place next week.
Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
Salem celebrates the ‘Magic of Christmas’ during annual parade
Paradegoers huddled under umbrellas to watch Salem City’s Magic of Christmas Parade Saturday morning, but participants didn’t let the rain stop them from having a good time. Salem Rams cheerleaders performed wearing clear ponchos as to not hide their blue-and-white uniforms, and members of the Salem High School...
Christmas gathering planned for N.J. child missing more than 3 years
Christmas has always been Dulce Alavez’s favorite holiday, according to her family. Holidays like these haven’t been the same since the little girl disappeared three years ago during a visit to a Bridgeton park, her mom said last year. Later this month, Dulce’s family and local supporters will...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
