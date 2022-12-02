ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

trentondaily.com

City of Trenton to Host 2022 Holiday Celebration

We hope you’re ready to light up the night with some holiday cheer!. On Wednesday, December 7th, Trenton will be hosting its annual tree lighting and holiday celebration. The event will kick off at 4:30pm in front of City Hall. This festive occasion has been enjoyed by generations of Trentonians, and this year the decades-long tradition continues with some of the season’s favorite pastimes. Guests can look forward to refreshments, entertainment, and can even see Santa Claus! The ceremony will feature musical performances by the Trenton Central High School Orchestra, as well as the Sprout U School of the Arts. After indulging in some holiday tunes, guests will get to enjoy the official lighting of the tree in front of City Hall, officially kicking off the holiday season in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
somerspoint.com

ACUA Holiday Food Drive Helps Neighbors in Need

Beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 16, Atlantic County residents can easily donate non-perishable food items to those in need as part of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s 32nd annual Holiday Food Drive. To participate, residents can place donations in a clearly labeled bag by their...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
brigantinenow.com

Brigantine Taxpayers: Rising Cost of Pension & Healthcare for Public Employees

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera has a full plate. A financial cluster-f that’s been going on for decades. Roggie, Guenther. Simpson. And now Sera at the helm. 100 wind turbines may soon be built just off the beaches of Brigantine. Fishing and scenic views will be affected. Higher electric bills guaranteed in order to fund these experimental ‘green’ projects.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes

HAMILTON TWP (ATLANTIC COUNTY) – Children in Hamilton Township spent Saturday with their local neighborhood heroes in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by the Police Athletic League. “This morning, the Township of Hamilton Police Department, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, military heroes, and first responders from Atlantic County participated in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero Event,” the Hamilton Police Department said. “This event is a great way to bring local law enforcement agencies and their communities together while bringing smiling faces to many children throughout Atlantic County.” The day started with The post Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes appeared first on Shore News Network.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66

Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Outsider.com

Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Salem celebrates the ‘Magic of Christmas’ during annual parade

Paradegoers huddled under umbrellas to watch Salem City’s Magic of Christmas Parade Saturday morning, but participants didn’t let the rain stop them from having a good time. Salem Rams cheerleaders performed wearing clear ponchos as to not hide their blue-and-white uniforms, and members of the Salem High School...
SALEM, NJ

