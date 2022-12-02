Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results and Quarterfinals Schedule
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals field is made up of seven regulars on the men’s international soccer scene and one underdog determined to make one of the biggest surprise runs in tournament history. Portugal was the seventh favored side to win a round-of-16 match, as it thumped Switzerland...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Power Ranking Every Team in the Quarterfinals
Who has the best shot of advancing to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?. We've ranked the sides based on their performance in the round of 16 and squad quality. This is the point of the tournament where the top teams' difference-makers begin to stand out. With...
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Hasn't Made a Decision on $500M Al-Nassr Contract
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't yet agreed to a deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr, according to ESPN's Adriana Garcia. Spanish newspaper Marca reported Monday that Ronaldo would join Al-Nassr on Jan. 1 after he struck a bargain on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth around $500 million. However, Garcia reported the five-time...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Tuesday 2nd-Round Matches
The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup wraps up Tuesday with two intriguing matchups featuring what, on the surface, should be fairly obvious winners. Spain and Portugal would appear to be on course for the quarterfinals, but an unbeaten Morocco side and a durable Switzerland team, respectively, will be looking to cause an upset.
Bleacher Report
Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for Morocco
Spain was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties by Morocco on Tuesday in Qatar. HAKIMI WINS IT FOR MOROCCO <br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/zlA17MUgJa">pic.twitter.com/zlA17MUgJa</a>. FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer. THEY DID IT‼️<br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/htO3d7QxPU">pic.twitter.com/htO3d7QxPU</a>...
