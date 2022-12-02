Read full article on original website
Who is Titanium Man? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rumored MCU character, explained
Say what you like about the current state of the MCU, but Marvel Studios is definitely not missing the mark with its attention-grabbing casting. A range of Hollywood heavyweights are on their way to the franchise in Phase Five, with Harrison Ford turning up as our new Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. And now it’s just possible that the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, could be the latest to find themselves in the Marvel universe.
An Oscar-winning crime classic everyone forgets is a comic book movie fills the streaming charts full of lead
The comic book genre is inevitably defined by costumed crimefighters, superpowered heroes, and villains with designs on world domination, so much so that it’s easy to forget that Academy Award-winning crime thriller Road to Perdition was adapted from a graphic novel. David Self brought his own source material to...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
The smuggest scene in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy still has fans pitying an iconic villain
There aren’t many fandoms out there that possess as stone-cold a front as that of Star Wars. Indeed, coming to an agreement on anything encompassing George Lucas’ premier space opera seems like treason of the highest order at times, and anyone who’s touched the internet has probably seen just how ruthless some of these debates can get.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
Opinion begins to shift on ‘The Flash’ after test screenings draw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comparisons
By the time The Flash finally comes to theaters next summer, almost a decade will have passed since the project was first announced during that fateful day in October 2014, where DC Films and Warner Bros. unveiled a vast slate of projects for the nascent DCEU – and it sums up the franchise’s trajectory since then that a number of them never even ended up getting made.
To the surprise of no one, Marvel fans unanimously agree on the worst MCU trilogy
Except they didn’t. Let’s get real for a second. How often do MCU fans agree on anything at this point? Apart from the worldwide success of the Spider-Man franchise, and undying love for a Mr. Tony Stark; what can Marvel fans really agree on these days? If the comment section of the Tweet below is any indicator, the answer is hardly anything.
Stephen King is predictably embracing the newly-minted, creepy-sounding Word of the Year
It’s official: 2022 is the year of “goblin mode,” which at face value, it a lot less scary than it sounds. And like many of us, Stephen King, the master of horror himself, just learned what the phrase meant shortly after it was announced as the Word of the Year this week.
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron
Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
Jessica Chastain’s reign continues as ‘George and Tammy’ sets a Showtime record and ‘A Doll’s House’ eyes its Broadway premiere
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon have set a record 50-years in the making with the debut of their newest emotional Showtime hit series, George & Tammy. After debuting on Sunday, Dec. 4, the numbers are in, and Showtime is calling it the most-watched premiere in almost 50 years of Showtime’s existence. The series drew in the likes of 3.3 million same day and live broadcast viewers, and we can’t say we’re surprised.
A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10
In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
Stephen King and Patton Oswalt can bear-ly contain their ‘Cocaine Bear’ jokes
Legendary author Stephen King is no stranger to online banter. In his latest addition to the Twitterverse, King joined forces with comedian Patton Oswalt to champion the upcoming film Cocaine Bear. Yes, that’s the title of the movie. Slated for February of 2023, this tale of cocaine-fueled bear rage is already one of the new year’s most anticipated films.
James Gunn responds to ‘Batgirl’ pleas by shutting down Yvonne Craig erasure
When you’re known for being highly active on Twitter as well as a high-profile filmmaker (and now boardroom executive), your timeline is guaranteed to be one of the most active in Hollywood. Fortunately for his millions of followers, James Gunn doesn’t have any issues responding to certain questions and lines of inquiry, but he’s also happy to shut down Batgirl erasure.
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
A professional cellist proves ‘Wednesday’ scene is impossible to play
Sure, the Wednesday dance scene is getting the lion’s share of attention for the hit Netflix show, but there’s another scene that demonstrates Jenna Ortega’s virtuosity as the titular character: the infamous cello scene. Turns out that piece is impossible to play, according to a teenage cellist on TikTok.
Here we go: The first reactions to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ are flooding in and all share one thing in common
The first reactions to James Cameron’s cinematic event of a generation Avatar: The Way of Water are officially in, and those who have been holding their breath in anticipation can now take a sigh of relief because the majority of reactions are — you guessed it (or didn’t) — positive.
A star-studded supernatural cult classic fulfills its darkest streaming desires
Roping in an abundance of A-list talent and then simply expecting excellence to be the end result doesn’t often go according to plan, but the enduring reputation The Witches of Eastwick holds as a stone-cold cult classic just goes to show that it’s more than capable of working under the right circumstances.
