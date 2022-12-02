NEW YORK (AP) — Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko scored 13 seconds apart in the third period and the St. Louis Blues defeated the New York Islanders 7-4 on Tuesday night. Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves and the Blues snapped a four-game skid in the finale of a three-game northeastern road trip. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. Noah Dobson, Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves, but the Islanders fell for the third time in four games. Parise, Fasching and Pageau scored within a 9:28 stretch in the third period to trim their deficit to one goal. But empty-net goals by Thomas and Acciari sealed the victory in favor of St. Louis.

ELMONT, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO