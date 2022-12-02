Cann and Jane Present a “Cann-Do Holiday”- A New Festive Film With the Perfect Dose of Holiday Spirit

Read full article on original website
Related
Puff Cannabis of Michigan Presents a Warm Christmas for Children with “Jackets For Joints” Promotion
Donate a New Winter Coat or Jacket for 3-12 Year Olds and Receive a Jar of Baby Jeeter Pre Rolls. MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “Jackets for Joints,” courtesy of Michigan– based Puff Cannabis, kicks off on Monday, December 5th and runs through Sunday, December 18th with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible throughout the state of Michigan for 3-12 year- old children. All Puff Cannabis customers need to do is come into any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket appropriate for a 3-12 year- old and they will receive one jar of “Baby Jeeter” pre rolls, valued at $50.00. Limit one per customer while supplies last.
Leafly Announces 2022 Cannabis Strain of the Year
SEATTLE — Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, today announced Jealousy, a hybrid strain that originates from the influential Southern California market, as the 2022 Leafly Strain of the Year. Jealousy, a hybrid strain made by industry-leading cannabis...
Nabis Releases First Look at Wholesale Category Data to Support Brands Scaling In California’s Cannabis Market
Product-Specific and Regional Sales Data Now Exclusively Available for Nabis’ Partners to Identify Market Growth Opportunities in 2023. SAN FRANCISCO — Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, has released to its partners a first look at its proprietary wholesale category data across flower, vape, concentrates, prerolls, edibles and personal care. These metrics shed light on both the consumer demand and financial health of California’s industry in the second half of 2022 with a look at live gross annual sales for each category, as well as the top selling markets across the state.
Sweet Dirt Opens New Adult-Use Cannabis Store in Rockland, Maine
ROCKLAND, Maine — Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new location at 305 Main Street, Rockland, Maine. The new recreational cannabis store opened its doors at 9am on Saturday, December 3rd. The Rockland location is the Company’s fourth recreational cannabis store...
Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12;. Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.
Fyllo Launches Interactive Retail Media Network for Cannabis, Fyllo Connect
Revamps its Retail Suite to Help Cannabis Brands and Retailers Accelerate Growth. Columbia Care First Cannabis Retailer to Pilot Fyllo Connect and Drive Lift for In-Store Brands. CHICAGO — Fyllo, the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions, today unveiled Fyllo Connect, a new interactive retail media network built...
BioLumic and Curio Wellness Team Up to Bring Light Treatments to Maryland
NEW YORK — Curio Wellness, a vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market leader of health and wellness products derived from cannabis, announced today its commercial collaboration with BioLumic, a biotechnology company that programs the genetic expression of plants with Light Recipes™. BioLumic’s Light Recipes are based on...
Mosaic Teams Up With Aeropay to Provide Cannabis Dispensaries Access to New, Fully Integrated Digital Customer Experience Tools
CHICAGO and BOSTON — Aeropay, the cannabis industry’s leading digital payments provider, and Mosaic, the new all-in-one eCommerce platform, have announced an integration partnership enabling cannabis retailers and multi-state operators to create online stores and branded app experiences with contactless payments. The partnership includes integration of Aeropay’s compliant payment solutions with Mosaic’s digital customer experience tools for dispensaries.
Minority Cannabis Academy: Social Equity in Practice
Ryan Hemnarine grew up in a normal New Jersey household. In his house, drinking alcohol was an acceptable pastime – but smoking weed wasn’t. Later in life, he discovered that, while alcohol is widely accepted in American society, Cannabis is criminalized. It was this double standard that opened Ryan’s eyes to the hypocrisy of Cannabis prohibition.
Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches ‘Peppermint Phatty’
TORONTO — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced today the launch of Peppermint Phatty 510 vape, the newest addition to the Good Supply vape lineup. Just in time for the...
Delta 9 to Open Thirty-Ninth Cannabis Retail Store
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its thirty-ninth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and seventeenth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is in the heart of the busiest shopping district in Dauphin, Manitoba.
Schwazze Opens Cannabis Dispensary in New Mexico Serving Los Lunas Community; Second R.Greenleaf Store to Open Within a Week
DENVER – Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) (“Schwazze” or the “Company”), a premier vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, R.Greenleaf, located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The new store, located at 2245 Main Street in Los Lunas, officially opened its doors for business on December 1st. Store operating hours are 10a to 10p Monday through Saturday; 10a to 8p on Sunday.
Phinest Cannabis Introduces Symbiotic Genetics into the Tissue Culture Roster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Phinest Cannabis, California’s leading cannabis micropropagation nursery and operator of North America’s largest cannabis tissue culture facility announces a new licensing agreement with Symbiotic Genetics. Under the agreement, Phinest nursery is granted a license for two cannabis cultivars, one exclusively, for sale to licensed cultivators and retailers throughout California.
