Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO