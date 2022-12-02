Read full article on original website
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety ReportWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
West Terre Haute - Town Council - Meeting Minutes - November 14, 2022, 6:00 pmWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
MyWabashValley.com
12 Days of Christmas: Sweeper World gift ideas
Sweeper World in Terre Haute is much more than vacuums, they also have some great gift ideas to make your home smell wonderful this holiday season. Sweeper World is located at 2401 S. 3rd Street – corner of 3rd and Voorhees. Hours: Mon – Fri 9:00 am – 6:00...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
WTHI
Southern Illinois town is urging shoppers to support local
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The holiday shopping season is underway, and one southern Illinois community is reminding residents to support local. Moonlight Madness is happening in downtown Olney from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Local restaurants are open, serving dinner to hungry shoppers. After dinner, shoppers can go around to...
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Night of Lights Parade Brings Community Downtown
AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B.) Then, a couple stores down, we found two more keeping warm. AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B) Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr mentioned beforehand how great of a turnout it was for the Night of Lights Parade, as well...
‘Light Your Way’ parade returns to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Light Your Way” parade made its return to downtown Terre Haute on Saturday, bringing hundreds of families out to enjoy the festivities. It’s a part of the “Miracle on 7th Street” event put on by the nonprofit organization over the weekend. Terre Haute resident Sandra Bidewell said she looks forward […]
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
vincennespbs.org
The Greene County Humane Society joins “Empty the Shelters”
The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in an initiative aiming to end pet homelessness this holiday season. The society has joined the, “Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope” event. Now, through December 11th, the Greene County Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees for dogs, cats, and...
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
WTHI
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
WTHI
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
“Hometown Holidays” Dec. 3 in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An expanded “Hometown Holidays” will take place on the square in Rockville on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Chairperson Michelle Fonner said the event has been around for many years, but this year there are more options for things to do. Those options include carriage and pony rides, hot chocolate, and a […]
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
WTHI
Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
