Klamath Falls News
KCSO: Medford man arrested after pursuit
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road in Midland, Ore. - on a report of an individual making threats with a handgun while wearing a bulletproof vest. The...
KDRV
Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
kpic
Suspects in White City armed robbery on the run
WHITE CITY, Ore. — UPDATE 8:37 P.M.:. An updated photo of the two suspects outside of the business was provided to News 10 by JCSO deputies investigating the robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating two suspects from an armed robbery at the Purple Parrot in White City this evening.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta man arrested on suspicion of arson near Mountain Fire burn area
A Mount Shasta man was arrested after he tried to set a Gazelle home on fire, according to the Yreka Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. On Nov. 26, Gregg Alan Sayers, 31, was arrested by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers on...
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
mybasin.com
MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP
RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
KTVL
Medford Police arrest armed robber at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police officers arrested a man after responding to a report of an armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza just before 6 p.m. on Monday. Randy Jewell, a Medford Police Department Sergeant, said shortly after arriving on the scene Medford police officer found the suspect in a nearby parking lot and arrested him without incident.
kpic
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
KDRV
Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
KDRV
Police: Grants Pass woman is missing and suffering from confusion and unusual behavior
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Grants Pass Police Department is asking the public to report any sightings of a missing woman, 72 year old Josephine Golden, or report sightings of her vehicle. The Department says that on November 29th, Golden, a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County...
KTVL
Missing woman found in Curry County hasn't returned home
Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
KDRV
Josephine County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 37-year-old woman
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Right now, police are asking for help in finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from in over a month. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for 37-year-old Kristina M. Burks. Yesterday, Burks was reported missing by her parents. Police say...
KDRV
One dead from apartment fire in Yreka
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
kptv.com
Shoplifter hit by truck while running
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
findplace.xyz
