Shavone Charles is the last member of the media to be featured in the LIVE from Studio A Series in 2022. Photo Courtesy of Sam Johnston. An important discussion about representation, featuring Shavone Charles, took place at Hofstra University’s Lawrence Herbert School of Communication (LHSC) on Friday, Nov. 18. This was the last of three speaker events presented by the LHSC’s series: LIVE from Studio A.

1 DAY AGO