Goldsboro, NC

Mount Olive Tribune

Saints’ White shines on mat

BETHEL — Southern Wayne grappler Lamontez White turned in a monster day during the 31st annual Pierce-Davis Memorial wrestling tournament Saturday at North Pitt High School. A first-year competitor, White emerged as the runner-up in the 220-pound weight class. He endured a tough 3-2 loss to Northeastern’s Junior Kimble in the championship after pinning his first three opponents.
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade

Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments

Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton

Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Teachers honored for efforts that saved the life of a student

When a student showed signs of extreme distress, the Pink Hill Elementary staff sprang into action. Led by EC teacher Amy Taylor and school data manager Megan Barwick, they used CPR and the AED that all LCP schools are equipped with to stabilize the student until EMT arrived. By all...
PINK HILL, NC
WITN

An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park

On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Herald and Tribune

Rocky Mount offers candlelight Christmas tours

Rocky Mount’s Christmas Candlelight Tours are always a favorite and a tradition for many of the site’s guests. These tours are a nighttime glimpse of Christmas Eve of 1791 as the Cobb family hosts Governor Blount and his wife. This year’s tours are on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec....
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August. Deputies said that Ward...
PITT COUNTY, NC

