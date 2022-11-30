Read full article on original website
What to do with your leftover meal plan
The semester is wrapping up, people are getting ready for their Christmas getaways and finals week is rapidly approaching. With all this, it’s easy to forget that your meal plan still has a massive balance with only a few weeks left to spend it. All that money can’t go to waste, but thankfully, there are quite a few ways you can put the rest of your meal plan to good use.
Google donates $250,000 to OSU for student outreach programs
Google donated $250,000 to Oklahoma State University recently. This donation is an effort to support elementary, middle and high school outreach programs that spark interest in STEM fields. It will be split equally among OSU Center for Health Sciences’ Cowboys Calling STEM outreach programs and the College of Engineering, Architecture...
OSU dominates the glass in win over North Texas
In its first game back from a Thanksgiving trip to Cancun, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls beat North Texas 82-64. OSU finished a rocky first quarter leading 17-11 thanks to its effort on the glass that would carry on throughout the game. The Cowgirls’ lead ballooned to 16 at halftime by converting a few transition buckets and nailing four threes in the second quarter.
Pair of Cowboys struggle on bottom in OSU’s loss to Minnesota
It was a bottom bummer for Trevor Mastrogiovanni and Travis Wittlake. After not winning a dual against OSU since 2014, Minnesota came to Stillwater hungry for a win, especially after it was beaten at home the year before. The Golden Gophers earned hard-fought 18-12 victory in large part of the efforts of No. 4 Patrick McKee and No. 13 Isaiah Salazar.
