Before the pandemic, our Morningside Heights apartment building had brown, plastic-sealed garbage cans in the basement that held our food waste. They were collected by the New York City Department of Sanitation and brought to an aerobic digester that converted the food waste to fertilizer and methane. Mayor DeBlasio, in his pandemic panic, ended the practice, which has still not been resumed. The city’s curbside composting pick-up has resumed in Queens and four community board districts in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx, and two in Manhattan. About one-third of New York City’s 24 million pounds of daily garbage is food and other organic waste. This provides enormous potential for diverting waste from landfills.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO