Columbia University

Looking Back at President Lee C. Bollinger’s Landmark Initiatives

Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger, who will step down from his position at the end of this academic year, has made a stamp on almost every corner of the university. One of his most indelible signatures is the creation of major institutes, initiatives, and even a new school that bring together interdisciplinary expertise from across the university’s departments and schools. As President Bollinger closes out his last full calendar year in his role, Columbia News looks back at his major interdisciplinary initiatives, what they’ve accomplished so far, and where they’re going next.
Columbia University

New York City’s Food Waste and the Circular Economy

Before the pandemic, our Morningside Heights apartment building had brown, plastic-sealed garbage cans in the basement that held our food waste. They were collected by the New York City Department of Sanitation and brought to an aerobic digester that converted the food waste to fertilizer and methane. Mayor DeBlasio, in his pandemic panic, ended the practice, which has still not been resumed. The city’s curbside composting pick-up has resumed in Queens and four community board districts in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx, and two in Manhattan. About one-third of New York City’s 24 million pounds of daily garbage is food and other organic waste. This provides enormous potential for diverting waste from landfills.
