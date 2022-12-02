The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading food into each passing vehicle. As an occupancy specialist for the local housing authority, she knows many of the town’s 2,500 people live on fixed incomes; life-long residents who don’t have a lot of money. About 21% of the city is in poverty, above the state and national averages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO