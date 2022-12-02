Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville Lady Maroons 70 Trigg County 33
Madisonville-North Hopkins handed Trigg County a 70-33 loss Monday on the basketball court. Here is a YSE gallery from the game.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Off to First 3-0 Start in Six Years
Trigg County’s continued balance scoring led them to a 79-58 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Saturday in Princeton. The win was Trigg’s first at Caldwell County in six years and the 21-point margin the largest at the CAB since 2011. Xavier Bumphus scored seven of Caldwell County’s...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Triple the Fun in Win Over Caldwell
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Caldwell County 67-61 Saturday in Princeton. The win was just the seventh for Trigg County in 49 career road games against Caldwell County and marks the first time Trigg has won three straight games on Caldwell’s home court.
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
yoursportsedge.com
Mason County Hands Lyons First Loss of Season
A last-minute rally came up just short as the Lyon County Lyons suffered their first loss of the season Saturday. Despite an 18-point fourth quarter from junior Travis Perry, the Lyons dropped a tough 75-72 decision against Mason County in the PRTC Classic at Jackson County High School. Whether it...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jamya Kay Helps Lady Rebels to 4-0 Start
After only playing in three games last season due to an injury, Todd County Central freshman Jamya Kay has come roaring out to start the 2022-2023 basketball season. Saturday, she scored 22 points as the Lady Rebels improved to 4-0 on the season. YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to talk with Kay after the game about the first week of the season.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Washer With the Alley, Vaughn With the Ooop
Jhaden Vaughn is racking up the early season Max’s Moments. Watch the Trigg County junior add to his collection with this alley-oop from Luke Washer against Caldwell County Saturday.
wkdzradio.com
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
wkdzradio.com
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
wkms.org
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading food into each passing vehicle. As an occupancy specialist for the local housing authority, she knows many of the town’s 2,500 people live on fixed incomes; life-long residents who don’t have a lot of money. About 21% of the city is in poverty, above the state and national averages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
wkdzradio.com
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
11-year-old boy will light Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree Friday night
The official lighter for Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree is 11-year-old Zach Boyd, a South Christian resident who is undergoing cancer treatment. The lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Founders Square downtown. Zach was chosen from nominations submitted through social media, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release.
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when he lost control of his truck and hit an embankment causing the truck to overturn several times.
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
whopam.com
Christian, Trigg County Farm Bureaus ‘top counties’ at annual meeting
The Christian, Trigg and Lyon County Farm Bureaus were named “top counties” in their respective categories during the 103rd Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting. They are each recognized for outstanding programming and for having a positive impact on both the community and its membership.
