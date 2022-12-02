ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, KY

Trigg Off to First 3-0 Start in Six Years

Trigg County’s continued balance scoring led them to a 79-58 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Saturday in Princeton. The win was Trigg’s first at Caldwell County in six years and the 21-point margin the largest at the CAB since 2011. Xavier Bumphus scored seven of Caldwell County’s...
PRINCETON, KY
Lady Wildcats Triple the Fun in Win Over Caldwell

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Caldwell County 67-61 Saturday in Princeton. The win was just the seventh for Trigg County in 49 career road games against Caldwell County and marks the first time Trigg has won three straight games on Caldwell’s home court.
PRINCETON, KY
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MADISONVILLE, KY
Mason County Hands Lyons First Loss of Season

A last-minute rally came up just short as the Lyon County Lyons suffered their first loss of the season Saturday. Despite an 18-point fourth quarter from junior Travis Perry, the Lyons dropped a tough 75-72 decision against Mason County in the PRTC Classic at Jackson County High School. Whether it...
MASON COUNTY, KY
VIDEO – Jamya Kay Helps Lady Rebels to 4-0 Start

After only playing in three games last season due to an injury, Todd County Central freshman Jamya Kay has come roaring out to start the 2022-2023 basketball season. Saturday, she scored 22 points as the Lady Rebels improved to 4-0 on the season. YourSportsEdge.Com had the chance to talk with Kay after the game about the first week of the season.
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week

There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash

Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
CROFTON, KY
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.

The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading food into each passing vehicle. As an occupancy specialist for the local housing authority, she knows many of the town’s 2,500 people live on fixed incomes; life-long residents who don’t have a lot of money. About 21% of the city is in poverty, above the state and national averages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November

Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County

Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
CADIZ, KY
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed

A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
CADIZ, KY
11-year-old boy will light Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree Friday night

The official lighter for Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree is 11-year-old Zach Boyd, a South Christian resident who is undergoing cancer treatment. The lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Founders Square downtown. Zach was chosen from nominations submitted through social media, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man Severely Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A man was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when he lost control of his truck and hit an embankment causing the truck to overturn several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

