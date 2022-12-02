Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Subaru Rex Is A Triplet To The Daihatsu Rocky And Toyota Raize Urban SUVs
Subaru unveiled its first urban SUV in Japan which is called the Rex, reviving an old kei car nameplate. The model is actually a badge-engineered version of the Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky, and Perodua Ativa, although Subaru’s take is only available with a naturally aspirated gasoline engine. The Subaru...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid Gets 791 HP, 33-Mile EV Range And Panamericana Grille
The closest a Mercedes S-Class normally gets to Formula One is chauffeuring drivers to the track, but Mercedes-AMG says F1 tech tricks help make the 2023 S63 E Performance the most powerful S-Class ever. While the latest AMG C63 S downsized from a 4.0-litre V8 to a hybrid-equipped four-cylinder engine,...
Carscoops
AC Schnitzer Created A BMW i4 M50 Police Car
AC Schnitzer has worked its magic on a special BMW i4 M50 for Germany’s Tune It! Safe! campaign in Germany. The car, equipped with a complete Polizei livery, is outfitted with a plethora of upgrades to distinguish it from a regular i4. These alterations start at the front end where the tuner has fitted a new front spoiler and splitter, as well as subtle canards on either side of the bumper. Changes continue with a small spoiler on the roof, a subtle rear wing made from lightweight carbon fiber and new side skirts trimmings.
Carscoops
Porsche’s Iconic 911 ST Nameplate To Return In A Manual GT3 RS
Following the launch of the high-riding 911 Dakar, Porsche is setting its sights a little lower – the still-secret 911 ST seen in these images will feature a lower ride height, lower weight, and deliver faster lap times thanks to various bits of hardware borrowed from the GT3 RS.
Carscoops
BMW Z4 Driver Makes A Ditching Drift And Poof, It’s Gone!
Drifting on public roads is a very dangerous act, even more so when it is done by non-qualified drivers. This is the case with a BMW Z4 that morphed into a Mustang while attempting to replicate the power sliding maneuvers of an AMG that preceded it. The video was posted...
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 EV, 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid, And Acura Integra Type S: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Switzerland is considering limiting the use of EVs as Europe braces for a winter impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany’s Der Spiegel reports that Switzerland could implement such restrictions if the nation’s power supply runs short. Such a scenario, however, is a “level 3” shortage, and households will be asked to make a number of sacrifices beforehand, such as limiting the temperature of washing machines and banning the use of leaf blowers and patio heaters.
Carscoops
Ford To Supply DHL Group With Thousands Of Electric Delivery Vans
Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group will introduce more electrified vans as part of their plan to provide sustainable and green services. Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics, and supplies by 2035. It will supply DHL with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 that will be used for last-mile deliveries in several countries around the world.
Carscoops
VW Group To Sell Chinese-Built Electric Cars In Europe
Volkswagen will start exporting electric vehicles produced in China to Europe, starting in 2024. VW confirmed the move late last week, revealing that the Cupra brand will start building the Tavascan at its joint venture factory in Anhui, China operated alongside JAC. “The Anhui factory was the plant with the...
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 Is A $61,000 Brick-Shaped Electric Off-Roader With Up To 375 HP
Munro Vehicles today took the wraps off its first-ever vehicle, the MK_1 electric off-roader. The company claims that the MK_1 is an SUV that’s as rugged and capable as it is eco-friendly. One Motor To Rule Them All. Depending on the ticked option box, the Munro MK_1 offers either...
Carscoops
New Lego Speed Champions R34 Nissan GT-R ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Comes With Brian O’Conner Figure
Lego’s Speed Champions line offer enthusiast great miniature replicas of many popular cars. Affordable and easy to display, the latest set comes in the form of the R34 Nissan GT-R from 2 Fast 2 Furious, which was driven by Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner in the second film of the Fast and Furious franchise.
Carscoops
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Shows Off Its New Curves In Winter Tests
The Volkswagen Tiguan has watched its electric ID.4 brother eat into its market share, but the combustion SUV is still an important element in VW’s lineup. It passed the six-million-unit mark in 2020 and it isn’t only VW’s most popular SUV, but also the brand’s best-selling model of any kind worldwide.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Jeep Wrangler 4xe Engine Shut Down During Driving Linked To Two Accidents
Jeep is recalling 62,909 Wrangler 4xes over a software issue that may cause the power unit to shut down suddenly and without warning. The issue has potentially led to two accidents and one injury globally. The automaker is focused on model year 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid vehicles made...
Carscoops
We Face Swapped The Ferrari Purosangue With Some Pretty Interesting Results
This story contains face-swapped Purosangue renders created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops for entertainment purposes that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Inspired by all of the face-swapping that is currently happening in our world in both physical and digital forms, we decided to try our own renderings based on popular models. And what better way to start than the Ferrari Purosangue, which is the first high-riding model from Maranello. Coming out of the digital surgery room, the hyper-SUV changes its identity as the Toyota Priusangue, the Vinfastangue, and the Lamborghini Urusangue.
Carscoops
2024 Acura ZDX EV, 2023 BMW XM, And Face Swapping The Ferrari Purosangue: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Could Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s antics be the cause of hatred shown to drivers of the brand? Some people think so, while others feel disdain for EVs, in general. Either way, many Tesla owners feel like they’re being victimized, as they report being on the receiving end of ICEing, coal-rolling, being cut off, and flipped off.
torquenews.com
Watch the Michelin CrossClimate2 Tire Tackle Ice-Slick Roads
This video will help owners and shoppers understand just how good the Michelin CrossClimate2 tire is on a wintery icy road. Torque News has been testing the Michelin CrossClimate2 tires now for over a year. However, we have not yet had any luck with icy roads on which to try the tires. Fortunately, one owner has created an outstanding video showing the tires at work on a Honda CR-V. The Roads are clearly as icy as can be.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
While the Toyota Highlander is a competent three-row crossover, it lacks the third-row space to match the wildly popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. The Sequoia solves this problem to an extent, but it's a significantly pricier body-on-frame SUV. Enter the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander. Expected to have unibody construction like the standard Highlander, it will have a lot more space to better compete with the abovementioned rivals. It will have an efficient hybrid powertrain, too, so the Grand Highlander should be the perfect Toyota for the school run or long road trips with the family, leaving the more rugged 4Runner and Sequoia to tackle the rough stuff. Here's everything we expect from the Grand Highlander.
