ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Increased drought forces California to deliver less water to cities

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120hOI_0jVPtKdf00

NEW YORK — California's ongoing drought and a poor forecast is forcing the state's water management agency to cut back on its fresh water supply to nearly 27 million residents.

The state's Department of Water Resources announced Thursday an initial allocation of 5% of requested supplies for 2023 for 29 local water agencies across California.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement that the state is already preparing for a fourth dry year and more extreme drought conditions. Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir, remains at 55% of its average for this time of the year, according to the agency.

"This early in California’s traditional wet season, water allocations are typically low due to uncertainty in hydrologic forecasting, but the degree to which hotter and drier conditions are reducing runoff into rivers, streams and reservoirs means we have to be prepared for all possible outcomes," Nemeth said in a statement.

DWR said it will "assess requests for additional water that may be necessary for health and safety including minimum domestic, sanitation, and fire suppression needs."

The agency said it will reevaluate requests depending on the precipitation during the winter and spring months. California typically receives half of its rain and snow totals by the end of January, according to DWR.

Most of California has seen less than its average precipitation levels over the last 60 days, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Most of the state is under severe to exceptional drought warnings, the data showed.

"We are in the dawn of a new era of State Water Project management as a changing climate disrupts the timing of California’s hydrology, and hotter and drier conditions absorb more water into the atmosphere and ground. We all need to adapt and redouble our efforts to conserve this precious resource," Nemeth said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort

The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Calls a Special Session on High Gas Prices

Prices at the pump are dropping but will they spike again like they did earlier this year?. It’s an issue that California Governor Gavin Newsom is tackling Monday during a special legislative session on gas prices. As of Sunday night, it was less than $4.50 a gallon for gas,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.
OREGON STATE
californiaglobe.com

Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision

California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
UTAH STATE
ABC10

A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy