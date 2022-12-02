Read full article on original website
First Solar Fundamentals Likely To Come Under Pressure In 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock With 66% Price Target Cut
GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded First Solar Inc FSLR from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $138.4 to $46.8. FSLR's most recent quarter was nothing short of a disaster across the board, Johnson noted. Still, FSLR has been among the best-performing solar stocks of 2022, despite...
MongoDB Stock Price Is Rocketing Higher After Hours: What's Going On?
MongoDB Inc MDB shares are soaring in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. MongoDB said third-quarter revenue was up 47% year-over-year to $333.6 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $303.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said subscription revenues were up 47% year-over-year, while services revenue jumped 43%.
Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mondelez International MDLZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mondelez International. The company has an average price target of $69.3 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $63.00.
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
MongoDB (MDB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
MDB earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International
Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Falling After Hours
Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Stitch Fix reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $455.59 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $459.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 50 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.
Where Logitech International Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International LOGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $18.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. LiveRamp Holdings's trading volume hit 342.3K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Analyst Ratings for Avis Budget Gr
Within the last quarter, Avis Budget Gr CAR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Avis Budget Gr has an average price target of $220.8 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $160.00.
SentinelOne (S) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
S earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Signet Jewelers Analyst Throws Light On Macro Uncertainties Surrounding The Holiday Season
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG with a price target of $72.00. The company reported a 2.9% growth in Q3 revenue of $1.58 billion and an adjusted EPS of $0.74, beating the estimate of $0.31. The...
Previewing Toll Brothers (TOL)
Toll Brothers TOL reports 4th quarter earnings after the bell today, with Zacks expecting earnings per share of $3.88 and revenue of $3.22 billion. Wedbush thinks the company will beat estimates, but sees orders down 46% year over year, citing supply chain issues, higher mortgage rates dampening demand, and a lack of contractors. Specifically, the analysts say Toll Brothers lacks finish contractors, who work on the stages of housing projects.
Expert Ratings for SVB Finl Gr
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Expert Ratings for PulteGroup
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PulteGroup PHM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Expert Ratings for Clorox
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Clorox CLX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
