Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
ITV Studios Cooking Formats Land AsiaPac Commissions
Several ITV Studios cooking formats have been commissioned for adaptations in Mongolia and Thailand. In Mongolia, Central TV has ordered two seasons of Rat in the Kitchen, a new competitive cooking show with a whodunit twist. Season one is set to air early next year. In Thailand, Channel 7 has...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ increase by 500% after Harry and Meghan trailer
Google searches for “Hermès blanket” have skyrocketed ever since the throw blanket was featured in the trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.Earlier this week, Netflix released the full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan. Due for release on 8 December, the six-part series shares “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan, as the clip cuts to...
World Screen News
ABC, Screen Australia Commission House of Gods
ABC and Screen Australia have ordered the six-part drama House of Gods, which will be produced by Matchbox Pictures for a 2023 release. Set in Western Sydney, the series centers on an imam’s family and the Australian Arab/Iraqi community he leads, exploring the personal cost of influence as he and his family grapple with power, politics and privilege. Co-creator and writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding, Savage River), son of a head cleric, brings his own experiences to the series.
TikTok Urges Global TV Community to Use Platform as ‘Discovery Engine’ to Build Awareness Around IP
TikTok may be one of the foremost social media platforms in the world, but the service still remains relatively opaque for much of the international TV industry. At Singapore’s Asia TV Forum, TikTok’s global head of sports and gaming Harish Sarma tried to connect the dots between the platform’s audience and how producers and distributors might go about reaching them, emphasizing engagement over strict monetization. In his Wednesday keynote — one of the most anticipated sessions of ATF this year — Sarma shared that the platform’s goals of engagement, awareness and serving as a discovery engine were pillars that “frankly, a...
World Screen News
Netflix Philippines Slates First Lady Premiere
GMA Network’s prime-time series First Lady, a sequel to The First Nanny, is slated to premiere on Netflix Philippines on December 9. The First Nanny ended with the fairy-tale romance of President Glenn Acosta and Melody. First Lady sees the newlyweds navigate trust, doubt, change and tradition as Glenn seeks another term for his presidency and Melody assesses her place in his busy life.
World Screen News
Leo & Tig Season Two Debuts on YouTube in Italy
The second season of Leo & Tig, created by Parovoz Studio, has premiered on the series’ official Italian YouTube channel, Leo & Tig Italia. The series, which sees the curious and brave leopard cub Leo and his cautious Siberian tiger friend Tig overcome their fears and help each other, is also airing daily on Rai Yoyo during two slots and is available on-demand on Rai Play.
World Screen News
Rogue Heroes Sells into China, the Middle East
Banijay Rights has shored up further sales for Rogue Heroes, which has now been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The first season of Rogue Heroes has been picked up by Wing Sight Culture & Media for streaming in China and StarzPlay in the Middle East. TVNZ in...
World Screen News
All-Round Champion Returns for Season Five
The fifth season of marblemedia’s All-Round Champion is slated to debut on BYUtv in the U.S. on January 15, followed by a February 8 premiere on TVOkids in Canada. For the first time in series history, season five features a cast fully comprised of para-athletes. They will compete in each other’s sports to find out how proficient they can become in a new sport in a short period of time.
World Screen News
Video Interview: Gangs of London’s Thomas Benski & Tom Butterworth
Set one year after the violent reckonings of season one, Gangs of London is out with a sophomore run. The series, from Pulse Films, has upped the ante in season two, which has already debuted on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and AMC+ in the U.S. and recently launched on Lionsgate+ in LatAm. It’s full of twists and turns and cinematic action sequences, introducing new characters as unexpected leaders emerge.
World Screen News
Ganesh Rajaram Named Asia, LatAm CEO at Fremantle
Fremantle has promoted Ganesh Rajaram to CEO of Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, reporting directly to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. In his new role, Rajaram will oversee all aspects of the company’s production businesses in Asia and Latin America. The managing directors for India, Indonesia and Mexico will report to Rajaram, who will remain based in Singapore.
World Screen News
Nippon TV’s Tom Miyauchi Talks Format Innovation
A powerhouse in Japan, Nippon TV has proven itself as a compelling format generator. Its innovative concepts have been replicated around the world—from the business show Dragons’ Den/Shark Tank to the scripted drama Mother to the buzzy new series Old Enough! And Nippon TV has gained a reputation as a strong co-development partner, collaborating on new format ideas that are ready to travel. Tom Miyauchi, head of formats, international business development at Nippon TV, shares his views on the current state of the industry with TV Formats Weekly.
World Screen News
Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
World Screen News
HBO Max Launches on Prime Video in the U.S.
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have struck a deal that sees HBO Max once again become available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of premium content and an expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.
World Screen News
Cineflix Working on Descendants Doc Anthology
Cineflix Productions has revealed The Descendants, a four-part documentary anthology that explores the family lines of iconic figures in history. The production will explore the descendants of Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King, Jr. Giving exclusive access, the four families will share private collections of archival materials and intimate, untold stories.
Comments / 0