World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Cyber Group Studios
The dinosaur-led comedy adventure series Gigantosaurus tops Cyber Group Studios’ ATF highlights. Following four dinosaurs as they grow in the world of Cretacia, “Gigantosaurus is Cyber Group Studios’ biggest hit and has already proven to be successful in more than 194 territories around the world,” says Pauline Berard, international sales executive.
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: All3Media International
Leading All3Media International’s ATF highlights, The Larkins follows the adventures of the titular family, a loyal and hardworking unit living in the Kent countryside who share a disinterest in authority. Among All3Media International’s factual titles, Rise of the Billionaires examines how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin...
World Screen News
Winsing Animation Bringing New 2023 Slate to ATF
Winsing Animation is set to attend the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) with its 2023 slate, which features a variety of new titles from its hit franchises. The lineup features the new series GG Bond: Racing and the animated feature film GG Bond: Racing 72H, as well as two new space-themed GOGOBUS series, including the 2D GOGOBUS: Space Journal.
World Screen News
Passion Distribution Sells Programming into AsiaPac
Passion Distribution has sold over 100 hours of content from its documentary and factual-entertainment slate into the AsiaPac region. Yoon N Company acquired Art That Made Us, produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions, for Korea. The docuseries tells an alternative history of the British Isles through 1,500 years of art.
World Screen News
108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures, Launches AsiaPac Venture
108 Media has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the London-based film and television financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. 108 Media is also launching Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Apple Insider
Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk’s attack on Apple
Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly joined Elon Musk’s attack on Apple, over the way the iPhone giant runs its App Store.Both social media bosses have criticised the fact that Apple has a strong control over what is allowed onto iPhones and other devices, and suggested that it has abused that power.Mr Musk began this week by attacking Apple for the fact that it takes a cut of digital purchases made using an iPhone, that it has stopped advertising on Twitter, and suggested it had threatened to kick Twitter out of the App Store. Neither he or Apple commented on that latter...
