Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Men's Basketball to Feature Six Color Outs During Conference Play

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As the 2022-23 men's basketball season gets ready to head into Mountain West Conference play, Colorado State men's basketball will feature six different color outs for fans to participate in. They are a White Out, Green Out, Orange Out, State Pride Night, Retro Night and a Stripe Out. The color out games aligns with some of the year's biggest contests.
Millen, Kelly Named Freshmen All-Americans by College Football News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State redshirt freshmen Clay Millen and Grady Kelly were named Freshmen All-Americans for their 2022 season by College Football News, the organization announced on Tuesday. Millen and Kelly were stalwart starters in the lineup for a young and developing Rams' squad in 2022, starting...
