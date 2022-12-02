FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As the 2022-23 men's basketball season gets ready to head into Mountain West Conference play, Colorado State men's basketball will feature six different color outs for fans to participate in. They are a White Out, Green Out, Orange Out, State Pride Night, Retro Night and a Stripe Out. The color out games aligns with some of the year's biggest contests.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO